Most Intriguing Husker: No. 26, WR Marcus Fleming

As the scheduled Aug. 7 start to Nebraska's preseason camp approaches, Husker Extra is counting down the 30 most intriguing players on the roster.
This isn’t best player or most important. As a list based on intrigue, it skews a bit toward youth and new players, but there will be plenty of established contributors, too.
No. 26, Marcus Fleming, WR, freshman
Among the elements Nebraska’s passing game was missing last year, size gets talked about perhaps the most. Another glaring absence, though, was a player who could take the top off of a defense and just flat-out run past somebody.
JD Spielman was dynamic. Wan’Dale Robinson is a versatile, explosive threat. But the Huskers haven’t had a true strike-fear speedster yet under head coach Scott Frost.
Perhaps Fleming is the guy — or one of the guys — that changes that.
At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, the Miami native isn’t going to be the biggest receiver Nebraska has, and as a true freshman, he’s going to have to learn fast in order to work his way onto the field for new receivers coach Matt Lubick. If he does, however, he’s got documented speed and a track pedigree that Nebraska has not been able to deploy in recent seasons.
Head coach Scott Frost has made no bones about the fact that Nebraska will need its incoming receivers to contribute quickly. Fleming isn’t the last one from that group on this list of intriguing players. There’s much to be sorted out about roles and depth chart positioning, but Fleming can fly, and that gives him a big mark in his favor right from the start of his Husker career.
