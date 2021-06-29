Most Intriguing Husker list kicks off with freshman TE Thomas Fidone, knee injury and all, at No. 30

Head coach Scott Frost held out hope at the time that Fidone (6-foot-5 and 225 pounds) could return at some point during the season, and by all accounts, the rehabilitation has gone well so far this summer. However, he’s still just two months post-operation at this point. Even at an aggressive pace, Fidone getting back on the field at the six-month mark would mean a late October return.

Nebraska has four games from Oct. 30 to the end of the regular season. Could he be ready to contribute in November? It’s too early to say on that, and full health will be the priority, but if the promising young player appears to be getting close as the middle of the season progresses, he could play in up to four games and still count as a redshirt.

There's a chance Fidone won't even see the field this fall, depending on how he recovers. There's a chance that he gets healthy but there's not much playing time in November against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa in a veteran room.

But there's also a chance he could jump back into action and perhaps make a difference in even one of those games.

Given Fidone’s skill set his bright future, that would certainly be an intriguing development if it comes to pass.