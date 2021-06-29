Most Intriguing Husker list kicks off with freshman TE Thomas Fidone, knee injury and all, at No. 30

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.
The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
No. 30: TE Thomas Fidone, fr.
We’re kicking things off with a bang. Fidone, the crown jewel of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class, almost assuredly would have been much higher on this list if he hadn’t torn his ACL late in spring ball.
The top-ranked tight end in the nation for his recruiting class, Fidone jumped into a deep, talented position group headlined by Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek and, according to position coach Sean Beckton, was just starting to get his feet under him and play really well in spring when the injury occurred.
Head coach Scott Frost held out hope at the time that Fidone (6-foot-5 and 225 pounds) could return at some point during the season, and by all accounts, the rehabilitation has gone well so far this summer. However, he’s still just two months post-operation at this point. Even at an aggressive pace, Fidone getting back on the field at the six-month mark would mean a late October return.
Nebraska has four games from Oct. 30 to the end of the regular season. Could he be ready to contribute in November? It’s too early to say on that, and full health will be the priority, but if the promising young player appears to be getting close as the middle of the season progresses, he could play in up to four games and still count as a redshirt.
There's a chance Fidone won't even see the field this fall, depending on how he recovers. There's a chance that he gets healthy but there's not much playing time in November against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa in a veteran room.
But there's also a chance he could jump back into action and perhaps make a difference in even one of those games.
Given Fidone’s skill set his bright future, that would certainly be an intriguing development if it comes to pass.
— Parker Gabriel
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
