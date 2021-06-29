 Skip to main content
Most Intriguing Husker list kicks off with freshman TE Thomas Fidone, knee injury and all, at No. 30
Most Intriguing Husker list kicks off with freshman TE Thomas Fidone, knee injury and all, at No. 30

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska football practice, 4.17

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone catches a pass during a football practice April 17 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers.

The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.

No. 30: TE Thomas Fidone, fr.

We’re kicking things off with a bang. Fidone, the crown jewel of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class, almost assuredly would have been much higher on this list if he hadn’t torn his ACL late in spring ball.

The top-ranked tight end in the nation for his recruiting class, Fidone jumped into a deep, talented position group headlined by Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek and, according to position coach Sean Beckton, was just starting to get his feet under him and play really well in spring when the injury occurred.

Head coach Scott Frost held out hope at the time that Fidone (6-foot-5 and 225 pounds) could return at some point during the season, and by all accounts, the rehabilitation has gone well so far this summer. However, he’s still just two months post-operation at this point. Even at an aggressive pace, Fidone getting back on the field at the six-month mark would mean a late October return.

Nebraska has four games from Oct. 30 to the end of the regular season. Could he be ready to contribute in November? It’s too early to say on that, and full health will be the priority, but if the promising young player appears to be getting close as the middle of the season progresses, he could play in up to four games and still count as a redshirt.

There's a chance Fidone won't even see the field this fall, depending on how he recovers. There's a chance that he gets healthy but there's not much playing time in November against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa in a veteran room. 

But there's also a chance he could jump back into action and perhaps make a difference in even one of those games. 

Given Fidone’s skill set his bright future, that would certainly be an intriguing development if it comes to pass.

Parker Gabriel

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

