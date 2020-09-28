Morning kickoff slated for Husker football opener against OSU; will be televised on Fox

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska football team will need to be up bright and early for its first taste of actual competition this fall.

The Huskers' season opener against Ohio State on Oct. 24 will kick off at 11 a.m., according to Huskers.com. The game will be televised by Fox.

NU's tough Week 1 opponent is part of a schedule the Big Ten released Sept. 19 after previously canceling the season.

After taking on Ohio State, the Huskers play Wisconsin at home before heading to Northwestern and hosting Penn State, a formidable first half to the newly revised nine-game schedule. Times and TV for the other games will be announced later.

