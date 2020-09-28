 Skip to main content
Morning kickoff slated for Husker football opener against OSU; will be televised on Fox
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.5

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez high-fives fans during the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium before a game against Northwestern last October.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska football team will need to be up bright and early for its first taste of actual competition this fall.

The Huskers' season opener against Ohio State on Oct. 24 will kick off at 11 a.m., according to Huskers.com. The game will be televised by Fox.

NU's tough Week 1 opponent is part of a schedule the Big Ten released Sept. 19 after previously canceling the season.

After taking on Ohio State, the Huskers play Wisconsin at home before heading to Northwestern and hosting Penn State, a formidable first half to the newly revised nine-game schedule. Times and TV for the other games will be announced later.

College football have your head spinning? Here's a guide to when leagues are playing or starting

