Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said his Athletic Department is currently considering facilities upgrades for its football, golf and swimming programs.
Moos, making his monthly appearance on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program, also said that he had staffers tour Illinois' brand new football facility last week when NU was in Champaign, Illinois, to play the Illini.
"We did, and they came away very impressed," Moos said. "There is, literally, every team in the Big Ten has built a football facility or is in the process except for Nebraska. This is our competition, and that's why we're taking a real serious look at this.
"I really believe that what we have is more than sufficient, but we're trying to build a national championship contender program here and you do that with a stable coaching staff and the great fan base that we have. At the end of the day, it's arms and legs and talent that's going to go on the field, and we want to attract the very best to Lincoln."
A caller asked what a potential price tag might look like, but Moos didn't talk specifics about any of the individual projects or the three together.
"Oh, gosh, well, you put them all together and it might raise an eyebrow or two, and that's why we'll do them — hopefully with approval from the regents and such — one at a time," Moos said. "Those numbers are still being ironed out and they're still just projections, along with the time frame and all of that. …
"We are growing our roster in football, that's what (head coach Scott Frost) wants to do in regards to getting the walk-on program back and as healthy as it was 20 years ago," Moos said. "That's going to require a bigger footprint, and those are things that we have to look at as we pencil our numbers in."
Moos said he met for 2½ hours with a team of administrators on Wednesday to talk through funding models and potential plans for projects in each of the three sports.
"We're starting to close in on some plans and some funding models that can help us," Moos said.
Moos said, as he's stated previously, that he thinks its important for the golf program to have its own home and that the swimming facilities need major work.
"That's an aging facility that's 40 years old and we need an upgrade there," Moos said of NU's swimming facility inside the Devaney Sports Center.