Moos shuts down talk of Huskers playing football this fall: 'That was not permissible'

"I thought it was outstanding. Scott Frost is not only very articulate, he’s very smart, he’s passionate, he’s caring," Moos said. "He isn't just saying these things to be talking. He means this, and we need to remember — and our fans need to remember — that he made those comments before any decision was made on the season and such. He voiced what he felt, I thought he was very appropriate and respectful to the Big Ten, as we all are.

"Let me tell you, Scott Frost will have a great record as the football coach at the University of Nebraska, but how he has handled this and what his priorities have been is what he’s all about. I watched him and listened to that and never have I ever been in doubt that he’s the right guy to be leading this football program, and I hope everybody realizes how fortunate we are to have him."

Moos also addressed the major budget implications that a postponed football season will have on NU's athletic department, noting that the 17 staff cuts and 10% budget reduction carried out earlier this summer were with a potential $12-15 million deficit in mind. Without football, that deficit is now projected to be north of $100 million.