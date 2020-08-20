Moos says no plans for Huskers to cut athletic programs, but $100 million hit will be wide-ranging

"We've got this (football training facility project) out here, we've got all these things, but we have to be cautious," said Moos. "I can't run this athletic department business as usual when we're going to lose $100 million."

In a refrain heard and felt by many around the country and around the world in recent months, Moos shook his head as he considered how thoroughly the pandemic has altered the picture.

"Hell, I've been in this for 40 years and I've been an AD for 28, and the job is just different," Moos said. "I think I made 290 public appearances the first 20 months, and they weren't all in Lincoln and Omaha. You'd get in the car and go to Scottsbluff and Valentine and Alliance. I love doing that.

"I haven't had a coat and tie on since March. But (in recent months) the job consists of the Big Ten stuff, two hours every morning, and then trying to navigate this thing."