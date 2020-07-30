Moos says long wait for Big Ten football schedule 'very uncomfortable' for NU and entire state

Bill Moos can chuckle about it. But it's become a nervous chuckle.
Saturday will mark the first day of August, and the Nebraska athletic director was unsure Thursday as to exactly when the Husker football team might open the 2020 football season. He's not even sure of the opponent at this point.
Such is life during a worldwide pandemic.
"It's challenging, to say the least," he said.
Moos, though, remains guardedly optimistic that a season will be played.
"But definitely, as we know, it's going to look different, and it could change throughout its course," he said.
Nebraska was originally scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 against Purdue and then proceed with a 12-game schedule. But the Big Ten announced weeks ago that it would play a conference-only schedule in all sports, and Moos said Thursday the league isn't relenting in that regard.
Might the Big Ten announce a 2020 football schedule as soon as Friday or perhaps during the weekend?
"I would hope so," Moos said. "I can't say I'm fully optimistic. Personally, I feel we need to get the schedule out as soon as possible."
Yes, it's challenging situation, and awkward.
"It's very uncomfortable for the entire university," Moos said. "It's uncomfortable for the city of Lincoln and the whole state of Nebraska. Nebraska wants and needs football, and I want to deliver it. And I'm not sure when and if or how we're going to do that.
"But I've been here long enough to appreciate and really admire and respect the businesses of Lincoln who depend on those seven Saturdays (of home games) to survive. There's an impact on those good people and just the overall morale of our fans and population.
"And then you have the players. They started working out voluntarily way back on the first of June, and here we are a week from starting camp, and they can't look at a schedule and go, 'I want to study some film on that guy.'"
Nebraska players and coaches began a stage of formal summer access July 13 followed by a two-week “minicamp” period that started July 24. The Huskers' conventional training camp is set to begin Aug. 7.
As for how many fans might be able to attend Nebraska home games, Moos said that matter remains under discussion. Ohio State announced earlier this week it will limit capacity at Ohio Stadium this season to 20%, and that’s if any spectators are permitted at all.
"Those discussions here are moving hopefully in a positive direction," Moos said. "But we have to continue to monitor the pandemic. That's just another example of why we want to get some solid answers. We have to plan differently for a half stadium than a full stadium."
Interestingly, Moos wouldn't rule out full capacity at Memorial Stadium.
"I would be ecstatic if that were the case," he said. "I know it's probably not going to be the case around college football. But our location plays in our favor just because of the numbers and how healthy the environment is here."
Story will be updated.
Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSIP.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!