Moos says long wait for Big Ten football schedule 'very uncomfortable' for NU and entire state

"It's very uncomfortable for the entire university," Moos said. "It's uncomfortable for the city of Lincoln and the whole state of Nebraska. Nebraska wants and needs football, and I want to deliver it. And I'm not sure when and if or how we're going to do that.

"But I've been here long enough to appreciate and really admire and respect the businesses of Lincoln who depend on those seven Saturdays (of home games) to survive. There's an impact on those good people and just the overall morale of our fans and population.

"And then you have the players. They started working out voluntarily way back on the first of June, and here we are a week from starting camp, and they can't look at a schedule and go, 'I want to study some film on that guy.'"

Nebraska players and coaches began a stage of formal summer access July 13 followed by a two-week “minicamp” period that started July 24. The Huskers' conventional training camp is set to begin Aug. 7.

As for how many fans might be able to attend Nebraska home games, Moos said that matter remains under discussion. Ohio State announced earlier this week it will limit capacity at Ohio Stadium this season to 20%, and that’s if any spectators are permitted at all.