Moos says he's heard nothing from Pac-12 Conference regarding commissioner vacancy

If the Pac-12 Conference has serious interest in Bill Moos becoming its next commissioner, it would be news to him.

"I have not heard anything from anybody on that, to tell you the truth," the Nebraska athletic director said Wednesday. "It's just writers who are speculating, and I really haven't even seen much of that lately."

Late last month, Moos, 70, was listed as a preliminary candidate in a San Jose Mercury News report along with several others, including former XFL executive and West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck and current West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez.

In recent weeks, it's become apparent that Pac-12 presidents and chancellors aren't completely on the same page regarding certain characteristics they're seeking in their next commissioner.

Would Moos be interested in the job if the Pac-12 showed serious interest in him?

"I don't know," he said. "We've got a lot left to accomplish here, and I'm running out of time to get it accomplished."