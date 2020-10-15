Moos says he will continue to fight for Nebraska fans to be able to attend games this season

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos holds out hope the Big Ten will relent on its decision to keep fans out of conference football stadiums this season.

In fact, he said Thursday, he'll continue to push for Nebraska to at some point have a limited number of fans allowed in Memorial Stadium.

"I think it's an advantage for us to see what's happening in other areas of the country," said Moos, referring to the fact that the Big Ten begins its season the weekend of Oct. 24 while other conferences have already had multiple weeks of action. "Some places are accommodating a larger number of fans. We're going to need some data to fall back on, but I'm going to continue to observe and press for consideration — or reconsideration, I should say — as we move through the season."

Moos said he didn't watch last weekend's game pitting Florida and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. But he heard about it from Nebraska staff members. There was an announced crowd of 24,079 in a stadium with a listed capacity of 102,733. But the buzz nationally was there were far more than 24,079 in the stands — perhaps up to 40,000 or so.

"I heard it was outstanding," Moos said. "From what I understand, it looked like a college football game, and felt like one."