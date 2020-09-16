Moos says Big Ten has 'sound' schedule plan, and hopes NU plays Iowa on Black Friday

He said it's possible the team with the better record would play host to the ninth game. It's also possible the ninth game would be played in a domed stadium, as cold weather could be a factor.

He said he pressed on all the schedule models for Nebraska to play on Black Friday, hopefully against Iowa.

"I think we'll have that answer within the next two or three days," he said.

Alvarez emphasized the importance of formulating a schedule that would be judged as "meaningful," particularly by the players.

"You have a number of players that are trying to make a decision whether they’re opting in or opting out, so we wanted to make it a meaningful season for all of them," Alvarez said on BTN. "Nine games was what we felt was very meaningful."

Green thanked Nebraska players and coaches for persevering through a pandemic that's created an enormous societal challenge. They've made it to a point where there's a path forward, Green said.

"It's absolutely a big deal to be able to return to competition," he said.

Moos expressed ample satisfaction that Nebraska players now have a schedule on which to focus, and soon will have an opponent on whom to direct their energy.