Moos on virtual Red-White Spring Game: 'It's kind of the talk of the country right now'

The production reflected what Moos hopes is an upbeat, can-do approach by his department during a pandemic that has created a world crisis.

"Hey, you can control what you can control," Moos said. "The things you can't control, then figure something out. We're not going to sit around in Husker athletics and pout and go, 'Gee, I wish we could've played the Spring Game.' We were dealt the cards we were dealt just like everybody else.

"We challenged our people to have some fun with these type of things. It was, 'What can we do better than anybody else?' There are so many things that we do better than anybody else, (or) at least as good, and that's what we did with this Spring Game."

Nebraska's annual Red-White Spring Game -- the real thing -- had been scheduled for Saturday. It would've marked the end of a spring practice season that actually got off the ground March 9. However, the Huskers had only two of 15 scheduled practices before the coronavirus forced shutdowns across the country.

Moos on Monday noted that some Big Ten teams managed to have as many as seven, eight or even more practices before the shutdowns.