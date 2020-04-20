Moos on virtual Red-White Spring Game: 'It's kind of the talk of the country right now'

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos challenged his staff to have fun in creating Saturday's virtual Red-White Spring Game.
He sounded pleased with how well it all came off.
"It's kind of the talk of the country right now," Moos said Monday during his monthly appearance on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program.
According to figures released by the university, viewership across digital platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Periscope) was strong:
* 24,320 peak live viewers.
* 281,350 unique viewers.
* 525,740 total views.
* 1,211,423 total reach/impressions.
Moos singled out Nebraska's digital-media staff "who brainstormed the idea and really started the wheels in motion."
"Then, of course, HuskerVision and all of our marketing and community relations folks just did a great, great job," he said.
"I just think it came off great," he added.
The "game" featured video game rosters and an entertaining broadcast from longtime radio pair Greg Sharpe and Matt Davison. In addition, former Nebraska defensive lineman Steve Warren sang the national anthem and the Cornhusker Marching Band performed the fight song via Zoom. The school’s cheerleaders led a “Husker Power” chant, and an old-school rendition of the Tunnel Walk video played.
The production reflected what Moos hopes is an upbeat, can-do approach by his department during a pandemic that has created a world crisis.
"Hey, you can control what you can control," Moos said. "The things you can't control, then figure something out. We're not going to sit around in Husker athletics and pout and go, 'Gee, I wish we could've played the Spring Game.' We were dealt the cards we were dealt just like everybody else.
"We challenged our people to have some fun with these type of things. It was, 'What can we do better than anybody else?' There are so many things that we do better than anybody else, (or) at least as good, and that's what we did with this Spring Game."
Nebraska's annual Red-White Spring Game -- the real thing -- had been scheduled for Saturday. It would've marked the end of a spring practice season that actually got off the ground March 9. However, the Huskers had only two of 15 scheduled practices before the coronavirus forced shutdowns across the country.
Moos on Monday noted that some Big Ten teams managed to have as many as seven, eight or even more practices before the shutdowns.
"Hopefully, that's going to be able to even out down the road," he said. "We're having those discussions with our coaches in the Big Ten, and there'll be two very, very big conference calls on that later this week."
As for the possibility of a normal fall football season occurring, Moos said, "My opinion is, we need to have our students back (on campuses) attending classes before we can really think of our student-athletes competing. But as we go down this road, and we're looking at possibilities, I'm still optimistic that we're going to be able to get our students back (on campuses), and that we will have a chance to get our fall sports student-athletes back in shape and ready to compete.
"Yes, there's a chance it could be a delayed season. It could be an abbreviated season. I still strongly think that we'll have things back to normal. But we do need to be prepared in the event that doesn't occur."
In the meantime, Nebraska is altering its normal operations to fit the times. For example, about 175 Husker student-athletes across all sports are using the athletic department's curb-side eating program directed by the Husker nutritionists.
