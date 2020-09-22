Moos on the radio: Big challenge to get logistics sorted out; Huskers, Iowa want to play Black Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football programs in the Big Ten now have a big challenge on their hands: Get ready to play football in just a few weeks' time.

For Nebraska, that means getting its rapid COVID-19 testing protocols dialed in and then figuring out how to take its full operation on the road to open an eight-game season against Ohio State on Oct. 24.

"It's (difficult to do) in a month's time in perfect conditions, but when you've got a worldwide pandemic and we've never tried this before," Moos said. "We've got to go to Columbus, Ohio, to No. 2 Ohio State and we've got to be ready how we're going to occupy a charter aircraft, who's going to be going, the hotel piece of it — or are we even going to use a hotel? There are some schools talking about going in day-of-game and then returning after.

"We're still working on this on all of our campuses and we continue to have our morning calls among the Big Ten athletic directors as we carve out what the policies and procedures are going to be because we're playing in just a month."

Moos said he hopes one good part of the Big Ten starting later than some other leagues might be that the conference can watch and learn from the issues that those others run into early in the season.