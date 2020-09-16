Moos on radio: Nebraska's aggressive approach in wanting to play worked out well

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos' busy day Wednesday included an appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program.

Here are some highlights from the discussion:

* Asked if he thinks Nebraska's become something of a maverick in the Big Ten — what with its aggressive mindset toward playing this season — Moos chuckled.

"Well, we were vocal, and I've got to say it worked," he said.

* Moos praised Nebraska players for following COVID-19 protocols. "We've had a few positives," he said. However, "We're way down compared to a lot of the other programs in our conference footprint. I'm confident our people will continue to do a good job there."

* He thinks Nebraska football can have "somewhat of a normal" travel routine. It'll be important to make sure the aircraft is clean, he said. Same goes for buses and hotel rooms. But the travel discussion is in its early stages, he said.

"We've got to get a schedule in place first so we know where we're going to play and when," he said. "We're going to go to work on that starting tomorrow."