Moos on radio: Huskers may try to move Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 4; NU 'brushed off' moving Oklahoma game

Moos downplayed the extent to which Nebraska looked into the idea and said he is excited about the Huskers and Sooners playing this fall.

"We had several things we were looking at that could help us mitigate the tremendous budget hit we took, and one of several of those was to add an eighth home game and be able to realize some additional revenue there," Moos said.

He added, "We put a lot of things on the table and then brushed a lot of them off, including (moving) the Oklahoma series."

In the end, the game remained on the schedule, as did contests in Lincoln in 2022 and 2029 and a return trip to Norman in 2030.

“We will hold true to that and we’re excited about it, Coach Frost and our players," Moos said. "You come to Nebraska to play in those kind of games."

Quick hits

* Moos complimented the work of wrestling coach Mark Manning and said he saw progress this winter in both men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg's program and women's basketball coach Amy Williams.