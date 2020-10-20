Moos on radio: Husker track and field teams pause workouts after positive COVID-19 tests

"Once we gauge that interest, of course, it could surely be dictated by the conference just like football has been," Moos said.

"No decisions on that piece."

* Nebraska is just about done with its basketball scheduling, he said.

"We still need to confirm what that's going to look like within the conference, and how many nonconference games we will be able to play. It's looking like it'll be five, maybe seven if we do go to a multiple-team tournament," he said.

* Nebraska will work to keep it quiet, with no organized activities, around the parameters of Memorial Stadium on gamedays in the name of safety, Moos said.

"If we get this coronavirus behind us, we can be talking about this next year, 'Wasn't that a bizarre season, I'm glad it's over,'" he said. "The best way to do that is to keep our gatherings to as small of groups as possible."

* Nebraska's "Sea of Red" campaign has sold 4,000 cutouts of fans. He thinks that's more than any school in the country has sold. He said there are cutouts still available for purchase that will be stationed along Tunnel Walk.