Moos on radio: Husker track and field teams pause workouts after positive COVID-19 tests
HUSKER SPORTS

Moos on radio: Husker track and field teams pause workouts after positive COVID-19 tests

Bill Moos Northwestern game

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos surveys Memorial Stadium before Nebraska's football game against Northwestern on Nov. 4, 2017.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska track and field teams recently had several student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, forcing a shutdown of workouts, Husker athletic director Bill Moos said Tuesday night. 

"Large numbers, both male and female" tested positive, Moos said during the "Sports Nightly" radio program.

Workouts are paused "until it can get under control," he said, noting 25% of all student-athletes on campus are track and field athletes.

The track and field teams currently aren't in season.

Meanwhile, Moos said the Big Ten's testing for COVID-19 has gone smoothly at Nebraska. Moos said NU is testing six days a week — every day except the day after competition.

He said some Nebraska administrators also recently tested positive and are quarantining. 

He said NU is "somewhat guarded" in disclosing positive tests "just to protect the student-athletes." 

"We would never refer to those who have had a positive test by name," he said. 

Individual athletic departments are required to report test results to the Big Ten, which keeps records. 

Other nuggets from Moos:

* He hopes "at least some" Nebraska basketball fans will be able to attend games this winter at Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU plans to gauge interest among its fans.

"Once we gauge that interest, of course, it could surely be dictated by the conference just like football has been," Moos said. 

"No decisions on that piece." 

* Nebraska is just about done with its basketball scheduling, he said. 

"We still need to confirm what that's going to look like within the conference, and how many nonconference games we will be able to play. It's looking like it'll be five, maybe seven if we do go to a multiple-team tournament," he said.

* Nebraska will work to keep it quiet, with no organized activities, around the parameters of Memorial Stadium on gamedays in the name of safety, Moos said. 

"If we get this coronavirus behind us, we can be talking about this next year, 'Wasn't that a bizarre season, I'm glad it's over,'" he said. "The best way to do that is to keep our gatherings to as small of groups as possible."

* Nebraska's "Sea of Red" campaign has sold 4,000 cutouts of fans. He thinks that's more than any school in the country has sold. He said there are cutouts still available for purchase that will be stationed along Tunnel Walk.

He also announced NU will offer to fans a broadcast of warmups and gameday features such as statistics and the Tunnel Walk on Huskers.com, for home games only.

