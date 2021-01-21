Moos on radio: Husker men's hoops could return from COVID-19 pause by end of week

The Nebraska men's basketball team remains on a pause because of COVID-19 issues, but Husker athletic director Bill Moos is hopeful the team can return to practice in some form by the end of the week.

"The problem with men's basketball is we were so clean, there were no antibodies within the program," Moos said Thursday during his monthly appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program. "I like to use the term 'a bucket of kindling' fearing a match hitting it. That's just exactly what happened."

Of the 30 people involved in the program — players, coaches and staff — half of them are in isolation, he said.

"We're just monitoring it and hopefully when we do come back, we will have had the virus in a lot of our people and can come back strong and finish the season in a positive manner," he said.

Nebraska (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) last played Jan. 10, a home loss to Indiana. The Huskers have had four games postponed since then. The earliest they could return to action would be Jan. 30, a home game against Penn State.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19. In that regard, Moos is mindful of Hoiberg's past heart issues that date to his NBA playing days.