Moos on radio: Financial fallout of pandemic comes into focus; thoughts on another losing football season

Even a shortened football season helped Nebraska stave off the worst of its potential budget outcomes during the coronavirus pandemic.

NU athletic director Bill Moos said on his monthly appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program that when the numbers all come in, he expects the Athletic Department to be facing about a $40 million hole.

That's far less, of course, than the $100 million to $120 million shortfall that the department faced before the Big Ten announced it was moving forward with a nine-game football season this fall.

Moos said that Big Ten schools this year are looking at a television payout of between $40 million to 42 million this year, compared with $54 million last year.

That money will drive what Moos said is looking like about $60 million or $61 million in revenue for the year, approximately $70 million less than normal. The department shaved about $30 million in expenses by implementing salary reductions and furloughs, eliminating 17 full-time positions over the summer and reducing some services.

Moos also said that about half of the 51 staff members furloughed for four months are already back to work with football's return, and that the rest are coming back beginning Jan. 1, with salary reductions removed for all employees.