Moos on radio: Financial fallout of pandemic comes into focus; thoughts on another losing football season

Even a shortened football season helped Nebraska stave off the worst of its potential budget outcomes during the coronavirus pandemic.
NU athletic director Bill Moos said on his monthly appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program that when the numbers all come in, he expects the Athletic Department to be facing about a $40 million hole.
That's far less, of course, than the $100 million to $120 million shortfall that the department faced before the Big Ten announced it was moving forward with a nine-game football season this fall.
Moos said that Big Ten schools this year are looking at a television payout of between $40 million to 42 million this year, compared with $54 million last year.
That money will drive what Moos said is looking like about $60 million or $61 million in revenue for the year, approximately $70 million less than normal. The department shaved about $30 million in expenses by implementing salary reductions and furloughs, eliminating 17 full-time positions over the summer and reducing some services.
Moos also said that about half of the 51 staff members furloughed for four months are already back to work with football's return, and that the rest are coming back beginning Jan. 1, with salary reductions removed for all employees.
"A lot of business in this industry is based around morale, and I'm a big believer in that," he said. "We all locked arms, we took on the challenge, and we may need to come back and do it again. We're hopeful that with the vaccines and the progress that's being made in fighting the coronavirus that we can have all this behind us, certainly, hopefully when we get closer to our spring sports, but also when we get back to fall football."
Other notes from Moos' hourlong appearance:
* Moos, asked for his assessment of the Huskers' football season, said this:
"We have some things we need to straighten out and I know we have the ability to do that. No. 1, this is a tough conference, as we're seeing a real good chance of Indiana being in a New Year's Six bowl and of course Ohio State and Northwestern will be in a nice bowl as well, and there's opportunities for the rest of us, too.
"The frustrating thing that I've seen, and I've talked with (head coach Scott Frost) about it, is just our inconsistency. I think our defense is playing the best I've seen them play since I've been here, but our offense has not caught fire, and some of that, I think, is because of youth in some key spots, an injury here and there. But a couple too many mistakes, and those are things that can be corrected."
Moos said he doesn't interfere with coaches during the season, and he doesn't attend football practices, particularly this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
"My report card is on gameday, and I think that we have playmakers and sometimes we look brilliant, but the kids have got to step up and make plays, especially in this league. We need to average more points per game this year with a high-powered offense that I know Scott has coached in the past, and I'm very confident that he will again."
* Asked why Nebraska, which has played only three home games this year, is traveling to Rutgers this week when Rutgers has played four home games, Moos said the Big Ten weighed the number of home games played roughly evenly with season record.
The Scarlet Knights beat Maryland to notch its third win of the season on Saturday, while the Huskers lost to Minnesota, falling to 2-5. That, Moos said, essentially resulted in NU having to travel to the East Cost for Friday night's game.
* Moos said he hopes Nebraska will have a Red-White Spring Game in the spring and that it will be "a great celebration," though he noted there's several months before it would take place.
Moos said his priorities are to get a full 15 practices in and to have fans back in Memorial Stadium for the spring game.
* The August 2021 game in Dublin, Ireland, against Illinois is still on, but Moos said the question over the next couple of months will be about ticket demand for the game considering lasting concerns about the pandemic.
* Moos said he doesn't really have any idea at this point about when a baseball schedule might be released, but that he's excited to see coach Will Bolt's program back on the field. He also said that all of NU's winter and spring sports should have seasons of some kind.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
