Moos on radio: Big Ten still exploring NFL domed stadiums for Week 9 cross-division games

* Moos was asked about Scott Frost's psyche. "Scott's holding up fine, and certainly after the big win Saturday, he's excited about the progression we're making," the AD said.

"We're building this football program right."

Moos likes what he's seeing in recruiting. He also made special mention of the defense.

"That looked like the Blackshirts on Saturday. Rallying to the ball and breaking up passes. Pressuring the quarterback. Stopping the run. I'm really, really pleased with that."

* He's hoping design work for the expansive new athletic facility will be done by the end of this month. Ground might be broken for the project in late spring or early summer. The project has been delayed by basically a year, Moos said, with an opening set for June or July of 2023.

He noted that construction of the facility won't affect a football season at all.

* As for South Stadium, he said there are no firm plans at this time for upgrades but that those could come in the future. He mentioned "vertical transportation" and "amenities" as the focus for upgrades.

"It's on the list and moving up fast."