Moos on radio: Big Ten still exploring NFL domed stadiums for Week 9 cross-division games

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, during his monthly appearance on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program, covered a variety of topics Tuesday.
Some nuggets:
* He said the Big Ten is exploring various domed NFL stadiums for the Week 9 cross-divisional games, set for Dec. 19. He said those sites could be shored up as soon as this week, although he didn't rule out the possibility of those games being played in on-campus stadiums.
* Much has been made about the Nebraska football team's move Saturday to the west sideline. The Huskers had called the east sideline home since Bob Devaney took over the program in 1962.
"The plan is it's just for this year, that we will go back over to the east side next year when everything hopefully gets back to normal," Moos said.
* Moos isn't aware of any plans for Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to visit Lincoln for a football game this season.
"Typically a commissioner would get around to campus for a game, but we're limited obviously in the number of games we're going to have," the AD said. "He's not going to be able to get everywhere. He's always welcome. I hope he can. But I don't expect it unless we hear something fairly soon."
* Moos was asked about Scott Frost's psyche. "Scott's holding up fine, and certainly after the big win Saturday, he's excited about the progression we're making," the AD said.
"We're building this football program right."
Moos likes what he's seeing in recruiting. He also made special mention of the defense.
"That looked like the Blackshirts on Saturday. Rallying to the ball and breaking up passes. Pressuring the quarterback. Stopping the run. I'm really, really pleased with that."
* He's hoping design work for the expansive new athletic facility will be done by the end of this month. Ground might be broken for the project in late spring or early summer. The project has been delayed by basically a year, Moos said, with an opening set for June or July of 2023.
He noted that construction of the facility won't affect a football season at all.
* As for South Stadium, he said there are no firm plans at this time for upgrades but that those could come in the future. He mentioned "vertical transportation" and "amenities" as the focus for upgrades.
"It's on the list and moving up fast."
* Moos said if Nebraska has another opponent pull out of a game because of a COVID-19 spike, as Wisconsin did Oct. 31, it could replace that opponent with another Big Ten team, if one's available. But the Huskers wouldn't again explore playing a nonconference opponent, he said.
* Nebraska's volleyball team had 9,000 people watching its scrimmage last week via live stream, according to Moos.
* Moos offered condolences on behalf of the university to Christian Miller's family. "When you lose a member of your family, it hurts," he said. "And we're still hurting."
The Nebraska wrestler died in a recent car accident.
Four full-time Husker sports psychologists are helpful during these tough times, Moos said.
* Moos said the Big Ten may release a 20-game men's basketball conference schedule — complemented by seven nonconference games — as soon as Wednesday.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
