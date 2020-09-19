Moos not thrilled with Husker football schedule as NU opens with league heavyweights

The issue of who Nebraska is playing and when aside, Moos said he was happy to have a schedule to look forward to. Now, he said, it's time to prepare to be ready to go right out of the gate.

"This football team's got a chance to be really good. But it doesn't look like we're getting a lot of breaks here," Moos said. "And confidence and morale are big in any walk of life. We're just going to have to put it together and go into Columbus and get after them.

"We sure as hell aren't gonna forfeit."

A few other schedule notes:

* The Penn State game will mark the Nittany Lions' first trip to Lincoln since 2012, which was also the first time the teams met in Memorial Stadium as members of the Big Ten. The teams haven't played each other since 2017, a 56-44 Penn State win in State College.

* Nebraska will get the chance to exorcise some demons on the Northwestern trip. In 2018, the Wildcats went 99 yards in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the game before winning in overtime to drop the Huskers to 0-6 in head coach Scott Frost's first season.

* Wan'Dale Robinson is probably licking his chops at the Illinois game. As a freshman in 2019, Robinson had a breakout performance against the Illini, rushing for 95 yards, catching eight passes for 79 yards and scoring three touchdowns in a 42-38 Nebraska win.

