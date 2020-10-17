Moos, Nebraska ready for football, while aware of the ever-present threat around them

By this time next week, the Nebraska football team will have a "1" on one side of its win-loss ledger. The Huskers will play a game that counts to start a season that could count for a lot, or not much at all.

It's been a journey, 330 days since Nebraska's last game, when Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was blowing kisses to the NU sideline and ticking off the Husker fan base, to its next, in a mostly empty Ohio Stadium against a national title contender.

Nebraska's fans, coaches, administrators and athletes have been ticked off since then, too. Except, the opponent has been invisible.

"We're lining up against an opponent that we're learning more about, but we don't know everything about at this time," Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star. "And as frustrating as that is, and as much as it's not the normal way to approach things, it's kind of like a good offense."

There's always a football analogy with Moos.

"You've got to be able, when you get to the line of scrimmage, to call an audible and know that you can carry out the play," Moos said. "And that's pretty much what we're doing."