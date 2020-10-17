 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moos, Nebraska ready for football, while aware of the ever-present threat around them
View Comments
topical
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Moos, Nebraska ready for football, while aware of the ever-present threat around them

{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Moos Northwestern game

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos surveys Memorial Stadium before Nebraska's football game against Northwestern on Nov. 4, 2017.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

By this time next week, the Nebraska football team will have a "1" on one side of its win-loss ledger. The Huskers will play a game that counts to start a season that could count for a lot, or not much at all.

It's been a journey, 330 days since Nebraska's last game, when Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was blowing kisses to the NU sideline and ticking off the Husker fan base, to its next, in a mostly empty Ohio Stadium against a national title contender.

Nebraska's fans, coaches, administrators and athletes have been ticked off since then, too. Except, the opponent has been invisible.

"We're lining up against an opponent that we're learning more about, but we don't know everything about at this time," Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star. "And as frustrating as that is, and as much as it's not the normal way to approach things, it's kind of like a good offense."

There's always a football analogy with Moos. 

"You've got to be able, when you get to the line of scrimmage, to call an audible and know that you can carry out the play," Moos said. "And that's pretty much what we're doing."

Nebraska is one of the few in the Big Ten who didn't want to audible to begin with. NU voted to play the season as scheduled when things first fell into doubt. Everyone at Nebraska, from the top of the leadership chain to the head coach to the players who sued the Big Ten, wanted the same thing.

And now they have it.

"It’s been tough, not knowing if we were going to play or not for the longest (time). Just patiently waiting on everybody to make this decision on if we were going to have a season or not. And everybody was anxious to play," NU defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt said this week. "I’d say anybody here was ready to play right in September if we could, or in August, but we didn’t get that chance. And now that we have that chance I believe everybody is ready to let loose and just go out there and ball."

While it was a victory for Nebraska to get back on the field, that doesn't mean reality doesn't stare the Huskers in the face every single day. Around the country, more than 30 college football games have been postponed or canceled entirely.

Just this week one of Moos' best friends in the business, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 along with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. Saban's test was later determined to be a false positive.

Moos gave Byrne his first full-time job at Oregon back in 1995, when halfway across the country, the football program he would oversee more than 20 years later was running roughshod over the sport.

One of Moos' dearest person friends also came down with the coronavirus in April. Moos said his friend feels lucky to be alive.

Closer to home, Moos has seen the virus sneak through stringent protocols NU has had in place for months.

"It's always felt real. We've had student-athletes and assistant coaches test positive. Not an abundance of them, because I think our protocol is very good," Moos said. "So I've seen it within close friends and staff and colleagues and such.

"It's always been real to me."

What's real now, too, is Nebraska playing a football season. The first game is less than a week away. The Huskers are almost to the finish line, only to have to start again.

50 greatest moments in Husker football history

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News