Moos makes it official: NU football players and basketball players to return to campus June 1

He said Nebraska as of Friday has 150 to 175 student-athletes on campus. At least 50 of them are football players, he said.

"When student-athletes return, we have a detailed plan that includes questions regarding places they've traveled to and who they've been around," Moos said. "We'll quarantine them upon arrival, and they'll have COVID-19 testing. And I have to say UNMC has been outstanding working with us."

He said there will be temperature checks for student-athletes arriving at North Stadium as well as supervised hand washing. Masks and gloves will be worn, and there will be "constant cleaning of facilities, especially the workout areas," Moos said.

He also said there will be no locker room access until further notice.

"That can be a breeding ground (for germs)," he said.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said he feels NU is ahead of the curve in terms of pushing forward amid the pandemic.