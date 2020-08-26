Moos confident Omaha will host a Final Four if there is spring volleyball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NCAA has a lot to unwind over the next number of weeks and months following the postponement of fall sport and championships.

Among those tasks is how will championship events look in the spring, and will the Final Four in volleyball remain in Nebraska's backyard?

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is confident it will, assuming there is an NCAA spring postseason tournament.

"I'm confident as we sit here, without saying for sure, that Omaha will host that Final Four, and hopefully we're in it," Moos said during his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly on Tuesday.

Omaha was set to host the Final Four in December at CHI Health Center. But once conferences started postponing fall sports, the NCAA said it was moving those events to the spring, though it is unknown what postseason formats will look like, or where those tournaments will take place.

More from Moos' radio appearance:

* Moos said it is unlikely that a 12-game schedule will take place for Big Ten football in the spring.