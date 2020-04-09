Moos' audible during pandemic? A one-hour Zoom session with NU’s top 100 donors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s arguably Bill Moos’ foremost strength in his work role, and it’s being compromised by a global pandemic.

The third-year Nebraska athletic director thrives on being around people, telling stories, laughing, shaking hands.

Not a good idea at the moment, obviously.

“I’m not doing what I love to do, and that is being out there with the fan base,” Moos said Wednesday.

So, Moos called an audible. In this case, it was a one-hour Zoom session late last week with the school’s top 100 donors. They sent in questions and Moos addressed them. The session was moderated by Garrett Klassy, the school's senior deputy athletic director for external operations.

“They were all good questions and when those were finished, there was 15 minutes for more questions,” Moos said. “It’s just important for (fans) to know I’m communicating with them and they’re not out there making up their own news.”

The Zoom session wasn’t the only method Nebraska used to communicate with fans in recent days.