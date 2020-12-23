Moos: After 2020 building block, Big Ten West contention 'should be in the conversation' for Huskers in 2021

“I think we put it all together pretty well against Rutgers,” he told the Journal Star on Wednesday afternoon. “Tough trip. Short week. You wonder if there’s the spark left after all these months, basically since March. Cold setting. Our guys came out and I could tell that we had that spark in our eyes. Then we commit the turnovers, penalties, kind of the same thing we saw all year, but we overcame them. Our offense finally clicked. I tip my hat to the defense pretty much all year. I think we made great strides there. Offensively, we’ve been trying to do it since (head coach) Scott (Frost) got here and it really hasn’t clicked, but we got a real good glimpse of it that last game of the season.