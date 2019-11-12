1. OHIO STATE (9-0, 6-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 73-14 vs. Maryland.
The Buckeyes rolled to a 42-0 halftime lead and then continued piling on the points against overmatched Maryland on Saturday. The biggest story of the week surrounded star defensive lineman Chase Young’s absence from the game as OSU looks into a potential NCAA violation, which Young said is about a small loan he paid back. It obviously didn’t matter against the Terps. How long the Young situation lingers, however, could affect the Buckeyes’ national title chances. OSU has Rutgers next. Avert your eyes.
2. MINNESOTA (9-0, 6-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 31-26 vs. Penn State.
What a win for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Quarterback Tanner Morgan flayed Penn State to the tune of 18-for-20 passing for 339 yards and three touchdowns, one to each of member of the Big 3: Tyler Johnson, Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell. Minnesota picked off Sean Clifford three times, held the ball for 35 minutes and won despite giving up 518 yards. Now with the West Division crown squarely in sight, UM travels to Iowa this weekend, then Northwestern before closing out with Wisconsin at home Nov. 30. Win those three (still a big task), and Minnesota — yes, Minnesota — can play for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
3. PENN STATE (8-1, 5-1)
Previous: 2. Last week: L 31-26 at Minnesota.
The Nittany Lions met their match in Minneapolis, falling to Minnesota and its prolific passing attack. James Franklin’s team still has a clear path to the playoff conversation, but it now has to include beating Ohio State. That’s a big task. First up, though, a home game against Indiana.
4. WISCONSIN (7-2, 4-2)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 24-22 vs. Iowa.
The Badgers survived a late touchdown by stopping a potential game-tying two-point conversion try and kept themselves alive in the West race in the process. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 251 yards and the defense held Iowa in check before a late scoring strike. The Badgers now need Iowa, or Northwestern, to beat Minnesota and must take care of business at Nebraska on Saturday and against Purdue on Nov. 23. Two wins plus one UM loss would make Nov. 30 in Minneapolis a game for all of the Big Ten West marbles.
5. MICHIGAN (7-2, 4-2)
Previous: 5. Last week: No game.
The Wolverines come off a bye week to host reeling Michigan State before closing at Indiana and home against the Buckeyes.
6. INDIANA (7-2, 4-2)
Previous: 7. Last week: No game.
The surging Hoosiers come off a bye week and will put their mettle in the East Division to the test in a big way, traveling to Penn State and hosting Michigan before closing at Purdue.
7. ILLINOIS (6-4, 4-3)
Previous: 8. Last week: W 37-34 at Michigan State.
The Illini trailed 28-3 but came all the way back to beat the Spartans in a game between teams seemingly headed in opposite directions. Coach Lovie Smith has Illinois bowl-eligible, on a four-game winning streak and headed into a bye week with some serious program momentum. Who would have thought this for the Illini, particularly after a 2-4 start? UI closes at Iowa on Nov. 23 and then home against Northwestern.
8. IOWA (6-3, 3-3)
Previous: 6. Last week: L 24-22 at Wisconsin.
The Hawkeyes’ division title chances were all but dashed in Madison, Wisconsin, despite a 16-3 fourth quarter and a near comeback win. Nate Stanley outplayed Jack Coan, but Iowa got outgained on the ground 300-87 and its defense was on the field for 37-plus minutes. Now UI will try to play spoiler against Minnesota at home on Saturday before closing with Illinois and Nebraska.
9. MICHIGAN STATE (4-5, 2-4)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 37-34 vs. Illinois.
From bad to worse for Mark Dantonio’s Spartans, who led Illinois by 25 points and entered the fourth quarter up 31-10 before surrendering 27 fourth-quarter points. Brian Lewerke threw three interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick six, and MSU lost despite allowing just 36 rushing yards. The Spartans can still make a bowl game, needing two of three against Michigan, Rutgers and Maryland, but man, it hasn’t been pretty.
10. PURDUE (4-6, 3-4)
Previous: 10. Last week: W 24-22 at Northwestern.
The Boilermakers eeked out their second straight win after trailing 14-0 early to the Wildcats. Now Jeff Brohm’s team has a bye week before closing at Wisconsin and home against Indiana.
11. NEBRASKA (4-5, 2-4)
Previous: 11. Last week: No game.
The Huskers come off a bye week to host Wisconsin and its powerful rushing attack. NU must win two of three among the Badgers, at Maryland and home against Iowa in order to make a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
12. MARYLAND (3-7, 1-6)
Previous: 12. Last week: L 73-14 at Ohio State.
The Terrapins were overmatched from the start and lost their fifth straight game and seventh in the past eight. Is there another win on the schedule? Mike Locksley’s team closes with two struggling teams after a bye week in Nebraska and Michigan State.
13. NORTHWESTERN (1-8, 0-7)
Previous: 13. Last week: L 24-22 vs. Purdue.
This has been a dreadful fall in Evanston, and it continued Saturday when the Wildcats blew an early 14-0 lead — this is a team that failed to score 14 in a game six times in its first eight games, mind you — and lost to Purdue at home. A one-week reprieve theoretically arrives this week in the form of a nonconference game against UMass, then Pat Fitzgerald’s team will try to find a Big Ten win against Minnesota and Illinois.
14. RUTGERS (2-7, 0-6)
Previous: 14. Last week: No game.
Rutgers comes off a bye week and opened as a 51-point underdog against Ohio State, according to VegasInsider. If that somehow doesn’t tell the story of the Scarlet Knights’ season, then consider this: By Monday morning the line had moved to 58.5.