Minnesota at Nebraska: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers (2-4) and Golden Gophers (2-3).
When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Line: NU by 10½.
Over/under: 59.
TV: FS1 (Play by play: Eric Collins; analyst: Ben Leber).
Streaming: foxsports.com/live.
Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 196; Sirius simulcast: 108; TuneIn.com).
Series: Minnesota leads 33-25-2.
Last meeting: Minnesota 34-7 (Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis).
Of note: Minnesota will be playing its first game since a 34-31 win against Purdue on Nov. 20. Positive COVID-19 tests on the Gopher team led to the cancellation of the Wisconsin and Northwestern games.
Crunching the numbers
164.3: Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim is averaging 164.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks first nationally among players who have played in at least five games. He had 84 yards on 15 carries last year against the Huskers.
20+: The Gophers will be without more than 20 players for Saturday's game because of COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs, including star wideout Rashod Bateman.
1,523: Nebraska junior Adrian Martinez has 1,523 career rushing yards, which ranks eighth all-time among Husker QBs. He needs 11 more yards to pass Scott Frost (1,533) for seventh.
5: Either Martinez or redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey have led the Huskers in rushing in five of six games this year.
8-2: Minnesota is 8-2 in its previous 10 road games.
