Minnesota at Nebraska: Broadcast info, betting lines and crunching the numbers

Here's a quick look at the matchup pitting the Huskers (2-4) and Golden Gophers (2-3).

When and where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Line: NU by 10½.

Over/under: 59.

TV: FS1 (Play by play: Eric Collins; analyst: Ben Leber).

Radio: Husker Sports Network (Huskers.com; XM simulcast: 196; Sirius simulcast: 108; TuneIn.com).

Series: Minnesota leads 33-25-2.

Last meeting: Minnesota 34-7 (Oct. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis).

Of note: Minnesota will be playing its first game since a 34-31 win against Purdue on Nov. 20. Positive COVID-19 tests on the Gopher team led to the cancellation of the Wisconsin and Northwestern games.

Crunching the numbers