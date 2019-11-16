Husker junior Dedrick Mills had one heck of a Saturday against Wisconsin.
Mills, taking over for the injured Wan’Dale Robinson, carried 17 times for a career-high 188 yards.
One heck of a game, yep. But, oh, how he would have loved another 23 yards.
It was a fourth-quarter sideline dance that ended prematurely that broke his heart.
“I wish I could have had that one back,” he said.
On the play early in the fourth, Mills took off through a hole on the right side, got spun around, breezed past a couple of Badgers and took off toward the sideline. He tried like crazy to stay in bounds but went out at the Badger 23.
The Huskers’ drive stalled at the 15, and Wisconsin scored a few minutes later for a 37-21 lead. That would be the final score.
“I felt like I had it,” Mills said, “but then I leaned a little too much toward the sideline.”
Still, a 43-yard gain. His best of the day. A really good day.
Against a really good defense.
There are a couple of things Wisconsin folks do not care for. The Vikings and opposing running backs having games like the one Mills had Saturday.
The Badgers came in allowing just 84 rushing yards per game. Ohio State’s JK Dobbins (163) is the only other rusher to pass 100 against Wisconsin this year. Quarterback Adrian Martinez added 89 rushing yards, and the Huskers finished with 273.
“Dedrick played his tail off and was really running hard and breaking tackles,” Martinez said. “I think our offensive line did a great as well, moving those guys up front.”
The Huskers had 493 total yards, the most Wisconsin has allowed this season.
“I thought the offensive staff did a great job with the game plan,” said Coach Scott Frost. “We put (Mills) in some stuff that he was a little more comfortable with, and he just got more chances today. Also, a bunch of credit to the offensive line. I thought those guys probably had their best run-blocking game of the year.”
Mills’ 188-yard performance was the best by a Husker runner this season, topping the 118 that Martinez had against Illinois by a wide margin. Mills’ previous high was the 169 he gained for Georgia Tech against Kentucky in 2016. His top game this season was 116 yards against Northern Illinois earlier this season.
Mills averaged 11 yards per carry on Saturday.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
“I just got the opportunity to get out there and run the ball. That’s what I did,” he said. “I ran hard and physical. What I’ve been told all week. What I’ve been told all year. What I’ve been told my whole life running the ball. Run hard. That’s what you all saw today.”
Along with some great play by the big guys up front. Holes like the Grand Canyon.
“They were the biggest I’ve seen all season,” Mills said. “You saw I was hitting them and trying to make cuts, running my own players over because I couldn’t get around them.”
Mills also challenged himself to run past the numbers of Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor. He came close. Taylor, also a junior, had 204 yards Saturday.
“They’ve been talking about him all year, so I had to go out there and prove myself, show everyone what they can expect from me and any time I get on the field from now on.”
Probably gonna get on the field a little more now.
“You can expect me to carry the ball as many times as they need me to,” Mills said. “I’m always prepared. I’m always ready.”
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's safety Eric Burrell (25) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska's wide receiver JD Spielman in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs with the ball after escaping a tackle from Wisconsin's safety Reggie Pearson (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Bryson Williams, a former Lincoln Southeast standout, smiles on the sidelines during the game against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is sacked by Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is sacked by Wisconsin's Zack Baun (56) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs with the ball against Wisconsin's safety Eric Burrell (25) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) is forced out of bounds by Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson and Chris Orr (right) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is taken down by Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson for a loss in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs the ball down to the 2-yard line in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez gets up after a sack in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) closes in on Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores a touchdown against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) celebrates after making a stop near the end zone in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs away from Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost reacts moments before the end of the game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens lends a hand to quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) after a sack in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Wisconsin 37-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering (32) kicks the ball, resulting in a 89-yard kickoff return touchdown by Wisconsin in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) holds off Nebraska's Mohamed Barry on a second-quarter run to the 7-yard line Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor enjoys the moment after scoring in the third quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank (1) celebrates his 89-yard kickoff return for a first-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank (1) takes off on an 89-yard kickoff return for a first-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scores on a 2-yard touchdown run against Wisconsin in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) rushes for a first down against Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (2) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) scores a touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (right) looks for room against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (left) celebrates his touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Feathers on a Husker marching band member's hat blow in the wind before a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets tackled by Wisconsin's Zach Baun (56) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) breaks away for a 26-yard run for a first down against Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose (5) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (2) tackles Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) takes off after being pressured by Wisconsin's defense Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23)looks for room against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
The Husker marching band is seen reflected in a tuba before a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska coach Scott Frost looks over his notes during a game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour (center) is taken down by Wisconsin's Reggie Pearson (right) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor (left) keeps an eye on Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks the sidelines against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor makes a one-handed catch before fumbling on a hit by Nebraska's JoJo Domann (right) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Fans whoop it up before a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) goes over Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle (bottom) for a third-quarter touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour (37) tries to avoid Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose (5) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. (6) is flagged for pass interference on on a third-quarter play against Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson (84) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs on a fourth-down play, but is short of the first down and Wisconsin take over on downs in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost crouches on the sideline, shaking his head after the Huskers failed to convert on fourth down and Wisconsin took over Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) loses the ball as he is tackled by Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor takes a handoff from Jack Coan (17) against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (left) is congratulated after a touchdown by tight end Austin Allen (11) during a game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Omaha native Adam Devine stands on the field during a football game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) (left) evades a Wisconsin tackler Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska's Jojo Domann (13) and Mohamed Barry (7) celebrate a Wisconsin fumble Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs the ball down to the 2-yard line against Wisconsin's Eric Burrell (right) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) holds off Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) on a second-quarter run to the 7-yard line Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor (4) breaks away from an attempted tackle by Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle (23) before scoring in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (23) holds off Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (left) on a second-quarter run to the 7-yard line Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn (57) picks off a pass from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez in the second quarter as Aron Cruickshank (1) looks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Cruickshank had a kickoff return for a TD in the first quarter.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs with the ball against Wisconsin's defensive end Rodas Johnson (56) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's outside linebacker JoJo Domann (13) and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) miss a chance to tackle Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor (right), leading to a Badger touchdown during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) celebrates his touchdown against Wisconsin with teammate wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) during first half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's wide receiver JD Spielman (10) catches a pass against Wisconsin during first half action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs with the ball after escaping a tackle from Wisconsin's safety Reggie Pearson (2) during first half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's running back Dedrick Mills (26) carries the ball against Wisconsin's safety Reggie Pearson (2), defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) and defensive end Michael Balistreri (57) during first half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Nebraska's wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) talks with recruit Xavier Hutchinson before the home game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) talks with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during pre-game warmups Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) talks with Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst during pre-game warmups Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
The Cornhusker Marching Band performs from the top of the Stadium Drive Parking Garage before a Nebraska home game against Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16
Fans walk around the bounce houses around Memorial Stadium before Nebraska hosts Wisconsin on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) carries the ball against Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen (92), Michael Balistreri (57) and Reggie Pearson (2) during first-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star