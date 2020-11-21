Miller spending night at hospital for 'precautionary reasons'; ref says no camera angle to review questionable call

Miller, a native of Fishers, Indiana, collided with Illinois running back Mike Epstein on a third-and-1 play early in the fourth quarter. His head appeared to take the brunt of the impact and he fell back.

As trainers and medical staff tended to Miller, players from both teams gathered around and took a knee. Fellow NU inside linebackers Will Honas and Luke Reimer kneeled together at the goal line, held hands for a moment and looked at the ground.

"At the end of the day, that's part of the game. You put on those helmets and shoulder pads and you understand the risk of potentially being in a bad position," said senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, a classmate of Miller's. "It's the game we love. Just to see Collin down there like that, my friend and my brother since we came in, it really hit me. It's heartbreaking knowing how much that guy puts in."

Questionable call: Nebraska turned the ball over on its first play Saturday against Illinois when a Luke McCaffrey pass was ruled by the officiating crew to have traveled backward.

It appeared McCaffrey was beyond the line of scrimmage when he let go of the ball and that it traveled slightly forward in flight.