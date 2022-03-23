Mickey Joseph keeps expectations for Husker receivers realistic in early stages of spring

Mickey Joseph wishes he could give you a more glowing report regarding the evolving chemistry between Nebraska's quarterbacks and receivers.

But it's a little early in spring camp for that.

"We have a lot of arms right now," the first-year Husker receivers coach said Tuesday following the team's seventh practice of the spring. "We're catching passes from probably six different quarterbacks. So it kind of gets confusing because they all throw different types of balls.

"It's always a different quarterback, every day. Once this thing settles into one quarterback, it'll get better for us. But right now, there are going to be some drops. There are going to be some mishaps because of the timing aspect."

Two of Nebraska's quarterbacks in camp, junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy, joined the team over the winter after transferring from Texas and Florida State, respectively. Sophomore Logan Smothers, redshirt freshman Heinrich Haarberg and junior walk-on Matt Masker are returners from last season's team. Another walk-on, redshirt freshman Jarrett Synek of Hastings, also is among the QB fray.

The prevailing sentiment is Thompson was brought to campus to take over the starting job. Time will tell.

So, Nebraska pushes through camp with a revamped offensive coaching staff intent on improving production in a smooth manner, understanding that time is of the essence considering fifth-year head coach Scott Frost's 15-29 record the school.

Joseph has consistently expressed confidence in his group of receivers and Tuesday shed light on a few of his key guys, including 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior Omar Manning, the team's leading returning receiver with 26 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

"He needs to be more consistent," Joseph said. "I know he's going to catch the ball, but I have to make sure he's going to align right and make sure he's going to run the right route. I know he's going to catch the ball. It's just being more consistent in alignment and route running, and that comes. We'll detail that more. That's more on me than him."

Meanwhile, although Nebraska sophomore Alante Brown of Chicago had only three catches for 30 yards last season, he continues to be a major spring storyline.

"He gets better every day," Joseph said. "He's comes to get it done. He's probably the most improved guy since the start of this process as far as when I came in (in December). His routes are a lot better."

As one might expect, Joseph emphasizes detailed routes. If every completed pass represents a gorgeous painting in an art gallery, the details of the pass routes must be pristine, or something close to pristine.

Along those lines, Brody Belt, a 5-9, 185-pound junior walk-on from Millard West, apparently is doing his job well because he drew Joseph's strongest words of praise Tuesday.

Brown and Belt are clearly on the rise, at least in Joseph's eyes.

"Brody's a football player," the coach said. "Brody's probably the best football player on this team. When you're talking about being a football player, he's got a high football I.Q. He can play 'Z.' He can play 'R.' He can play running back. He can do a lot of things. He can play special teams. He brings a lot to the table. We're excited to have Brody on the team. I think the sky's the limit for him."

On the other hand, three Nebraska class of 2021 receivers -- Kamonte Grimes, Latrell Neville and Shawn Hardy II -- must continue to improve.

Joseph didn't mince words in that regard.

"I'm going to put pressure on them," he said. "I'm going to put pressure on them because I just spoke to all of them about playing for roster spots. It's not the old days where you're just going to sit here for three years and not play. You're playing for roster spots. You're going to get it done, or you're going to get it done somewhere else.

"We're not going to sit back and just try to help you develop if you're not going to continue to develop. If you don't want to develop, then I don't know if you're going to be able to play for me."

One can imagine Joseph's expectations for his entire group during the remaining eight practices of the spring. Put it this way: He'll want them looking good for the Red-White Spring Game on April 9.

In that regard, he didn't want to hear any excuses early this week about players having to shake off rust from last week's spring break.

"We talked about it (Monday night) after meetings," he said. "Spring break's over. Come back and let's get better."

