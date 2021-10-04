Michigan provided a rude Big Ten intro to the Frost era in 2018. Have the Huskers closed the gap?

When Scott Frost took his first Nebraska team into its first Big Ten game in 2018, the program had already dropped a pair of nonconference contests against Colorado and Troy at Memorial Stadium.
On the road and facing an East Division power, though, the first-year NU head coach got an up-close, brutal look at the distance between his new program and the upper echelon of his new conference.
That day at the Big House, the Wolverines built a dominating 39-0 halftime lead in as lopsided a 30 minutes as you’ll see in a conference game and easily dispatched the Huskers, 56-10. Nebraska had 132 yards of offense. Michigan piled up 491.
“I remember us getting smacked,” Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said Monday. “It was a rough game for myself, rough game for the team. I know I only played a half of football. Different teams. We’re in a much different spot as a program and as a unit, both sides of the ball here. Yeah, we were physically outmatched.”
Then a freshman, Martinez had missed the Troy game with a knee injury he suffered against Colorado and only played the first half against the Wolverines.
Frost in 2018 said he didn’t remember many games like that one, where one team was so far superior to the other.
Neither can senior defensive lineman Ben Stille.
“I think that was the most physically defeated I’ve ever felt after a football game in my entire career here,” said Stille, who at that point was a sophomore making the transition from outside linebacker to the front line. “They were really big up front. They ran a lot of gap scheme. They came downhill. Physically, I wasn’t ready to be in that position yet.”
Added Frost, “I thought they had a phenomenal team. I thought they were going to win the league after we went up there. They kicked our butt. We were outmanned probably nearly every position. We didn’t have much of a chance in that one.”
Fast forward to this week, and Michigan comes to town at 5-0 and ranked No. 9 in the country. How far have the Huskers closed the gap?
“I guess we’ll find out,” Frost said.
Nebraska is 3-3 and feels as though they should have at least another win or two on the board this year, but it’s hard to argue that, at least physically, it’s better positioned to play with the Wolverines this time around. Look no further than the betting lines, which opened with UM as anywhere from a 1-point to a 4-point favorite against the Huskers.
In the trenches, Nebraska’s been far better on the defensive line than the offensive line so far this year.
Nebraska sophomore defensive lineman Casey Rogers, who played for the first time this year after a knee injury suffered during camp, addressed the way the program has changed in his own way when he was asked Monday about the sense that the NU defensive line hasn’t been pushed around much, if at all, this season.
“That’s our standard. We’re not going to allow each other to get pushed back,” Rogers said. “If someone does, we correct it right away. I think our leaders, Damion (Daniels), Stille, all those older guys, they’ve really made that standard tight. You can’t slack off any plays. That’s just what we’ve been doing this whole year.”
Stille said Nebraska had big players back in 2018, but there’s more to competing with a top-10 team than just sheer mass.
“I think if I today’s understanding of the scheme and the technique and I was at that level, the size would have been less of an issue. It’s a combination. You can’t just be huge. You have to have great technique. It doesn’t matter how big you are.”
Offensively, Nebraska is going to roll out a true freshman at left tackle and a walk-on at left guard after Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili, respectively, played well in their starting debuts against Northwestern. They’ll have a freshman at right tackle as well in Turner Corcoran.
Michigan? Well, it will counter with defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, who forced a safety as a freshman back in 2018 against the Huskers and has turned himself into a likely first-round draft pick and one of the best defensive players in the country, and an athletic front line.
“We’ve got some studs of our own that I’ll be practicing against,” Prochazka said, listing outside linebackers Garrett Nelson and Damian Jackson. “Those guys are all, in my opinion, some of the best guys I’ve ever played against and so far, I don’t think I’ve played against anybody that’s particularly better than them. I’ll use what I block against them to emulate what he’ll be showing me. He’s a good player and I’ll be ready for it.”
Nebraska has certainly had its struggles under Frost — the 15-23 record speaks for itself — but there’s no doubt the Huskers have built size and depth and physicality since that day in September 2018. What will it mean on Saturday night? Time will tell.
“They’ve got another good team, I think, very similar to that (2018 team), and we get an opportunity to test ourselves against a really good team,” Frost said.
