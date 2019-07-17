Big Ten football descends on Chicago to close out the work week as the league’s football media days span Thursday and Friday and represent the official kickoff to (almost) football season.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will be in attendance, as will sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez, senior inside linebacker Mohamed Barry and senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis.
There is always plenty said at these things – it’s not called “talking season” for no reason – but sometimes it’s hard to find real meat on the bone. So, ahead of Frost and the Husker players doing most of their public appearances on Thursday, here’s a brief guide to what to watch for.
First of all, the schedule:
Frost leads off the Thursday coaching news conferences (televised on Big Ten Network) at noon, following commissioner Jim Delany and BTN president Fancois McGillicuddy. Six other coaches – Illinois’ Lovie Smith, Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio, Indiana’s Tom Allen, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Maryland first-year head coach Mike Locksley and Ohio State’s Ryan Day follow in 15-minute increments.
Then Frost is available for an hour in the afternoon, as are NU’s three player representatives. Husker Extra will have updates throughout the day.
Updates on what?
A few team or player-specific storylines, such as:
*The status of sophomore running back Maurice Washington. The California native’s next court date related to two charges (one felony) in Santa Clara County is July 25 and is only slated to be a formal plea hearing. The possibility always exists that the two sides will come to some sort of agreement, but if the case lasts into fall camp or the regular season, what will Washington’s status on the team be? He was a limited participant in spring football and Frost said he hoped there would be a swift resolution. So far that is not the case.
* The health status of a few players, including redshirt freshman center Cam Jurgens. Frost told a group in Beatrice, Jurgens’ hometown, recently that Jurgens, “has kind of been bitten by the injury bug” and added, “I just want to get him out there on the field because he is going to help us tremendously.” The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder broke his foot last fall and seemed to make it through spring ball in pretty good shape, rumors of a summer setback have persisted. Perhaps this week will feature an official update.
Other storylines
Nebraska the... favorite?: The league's unofficial preseason media poll for the past nine years has been compiled by Cleveland.com and Ohio State beat writer Doug Lesmerises since the conference stopped doing one.
This year's edition, released Wednesday morning, has Nebraska as a slight favorite over Iowa in the West. Both picked up 14 first-place votes. Wisconsin is third and received four first-place votes. Five of the seven teams in the West received at least one, including Northwestern (fourth overall) and Minnesota (sixth).
In the East, Michigan picked up 20 first-place votes and Ohio State the other 14. Michigan State finished third in the poll.
No. 2’s turn: Martinez is set to be one of only five sophomore-eligible players among the 40-plus representatives in Chicago and is one of only two quarterbacks expected to be in attendance. There are potential top 2020 NFL draft picks like Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa and electrifying talents like Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, but Martinez will certainly command his share of attention.
Such is life when you’re viewed by some as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and an ascendant talent in the college football world. The stage won’t bother Martinez, but it will certainly be interesting to watch his continued evolution into one of the highest-profile players in the conference and a cornerstone of the Frost era.
Into the portal: The transfer portal and the state of the transfer market in college football have consistently been in the news in recent months, and Chicago figures to be no different.
Frost in the past has expressed his desire to do right by student athletes and provide flexibility, but has also warned against college football becoming akin to the Wild West.
How many coaches will come out strong on the issue? What sort of ideas will get tossed around? One of the benefits of this type of setting is it can be good gathering ground for information on league-wide or nation-wide topics.
An Osborne acknowledgement: Tom Osborne is one of three Hall of Famers set to be recognized at the league’s kickoff luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday. So, too, is Wisconsin athletic director and former Nebraska linebacker Barry Alvarez and former Michigan State running back Lorenzo White.
Osborne will provide a Nebraska presence on Day 2 of the proceedings and it will be interesting to watch he and Alvarez interact.