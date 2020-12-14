'Meat-and-corn-eating kids' from the area seek to leave their stamp on Nebraska's TE position

You could point to a lot of positions the Nebraska football team has recruited for in the 2021 class for clear evidence of what direction the coaching staff is trying to go with the type of player it wants on campus.

But there isn't a better example of what NU wants than what it's getting in the crop of tight ends set to join the roster Wednesday.

James Carnie, A.J. Rollins and Thomas Fidone all share the traits Nebraska wants — and shares them in spades. All three are big. All three are athletic. And all three are within a short drive of Lincoln.

"I see a bunch of athletic kids," Carnie said when asked what he saw in the group. "A.J.'s big and physical; Thomas is clearly a highly recruited kid, super physical, he runs sharp routes, super fast.

"I feel like eventually all three of us will be big contributors to the Husker tight end room."

Carnie joked that he and Fidone, who both stand 6-foot-5, are "on the shorter side" when it comes to Nebraska's tight ends. Rollins checks in at 6-6. All three weigh between 220 and 230 pounds, and wouldn't look all that out of place as power forwards on a Big Ten basketball roster.