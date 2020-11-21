McCaffrey's struggles leave Nebraska looking for answers at quarterback position

Be it lack of open receivers, lack of protection or lack of trust in just letting the ball go, McCaffrey ran the ball a whopping 20 times in the first half while going 7-of-16 through the air for 70 yards and a pair of interceptions.

"I don't want him running that much," Frost said. "I want him to run when it's there. We're going to design a few things for him in the games; there's going to be some other times where the read dictates that (the QB) run it. Quite a few of those are happening on pass plays where maybe we need to protect better or get the ball off on time."

Martinez pulled on his helmet on the sideline just before Illinois punter Blake Hayes glitched his way to a 14-yard run on fourth-and-8 on Illinois' opening drive of the second half that eventually ended in a field goal. After that, McCaffrey was back at the controls, taking NU on a six-play, 75-yard drive to make it 31-17.

Martinez played Nebraska's final series, going 3-for-4 for 43 yards and a touchdown.

They weren't all his fault, but McCaffrey was still credited with four turnovers, including the bizarre first play of the game that appeared to be, at the most, an illegal forward pass that was instead ruled a fumble and not reviewed.