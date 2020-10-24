McCaffrey provides spark, both QBs have strong moments as NU gets both on field

The question of how big a part Luke McCaffrey would play in Nebraska's offensive game plan was answered quickly, and emphatically, Saturday.

On the Huskers' third play from scrimmage, NU's No. 2 quarterback lined up in the slot, motioned into the backfield as Adrian Martinez went under center, then took a handoff on a counter play.

Forty-seven yards later, McCaffrey was finally brought to the turf. Martinez scored on the next play.

That was the first taste of the two-headed monster Nebraska appears to have at quarterback, and it sure tasted good to Husker fans.

"I’ve been telling everyone that our two quarterbacks are two of our best players on our football team, and that certainly played out today," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. "I thought both played well."

McCaffrey led NU with a game-high 87 rushing yards on just nine carries, and added one catch for 5 yards. In the passing game he was 4-for-5 for 55 yards.

The various ways in which Nebraska used its two quarterbacks showed the willingness of the NU coaching staff to put both on the field together, and that there might be even more tricks up the Huskers' sleeves in future games.