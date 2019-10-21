Nebraska sophomore running back Maurice Washington will not play against Indiana, and his future with the program is uncertain, NU coach Scott Frost announced Monday.
"I think it's still to be determined," Frost said of Washington's status with the team. "I don't see him being part of the plans for the immediate future. The farther-out-future, we'll have to determine that based on some circumstances."
Washington did not practice during the bye week and he was not at Monday's practice. He is not listed on the depth chart for Saturday's game against Indiana, though he is still listed on the team's roster.
"He's not a part of the team right now going into this week," Frost said.
Asked if Washington is still enrolled in classes, Frost said, "As far as I know." UNL students are still on fall break.
Frost did not call Washington's absence a suspension, and it's not related to his legal situation in California.
"There's certain standards that we ask our players to uphold," Frost said. "When those standards are not upheld, it doesn't matter who it is, they're not going to be part of our plans."
Junior Dedrick Mills is listed as the Huskers' No. 1 running back, and Wyatt Mazour is listed as his top backup.
Washington, a Stockton, California, native, burst onto the scene as a freshman by totaling 676 yards of offense, but has consistent off-the-field issues since then.
In February, he was charged with two criminal counts, including a felony, in Santa Clara (California) County Superior Court. Washington allegedly sent a short, sexually explicit video to a former girlfriend, who appears in the video and was underage at the time it was made. Washington is not in the video, nor was he present when it was recorded. The case has not progressed past the preliminary stage so far.
You have free articles remaining.
Washington was limited in spring ball, didn’t play in the Red-White Spring Game and served a half-game suspension in NU’s season-opener because of the legal trouble. He was suspended half a game again against Northwestern for what Frost called a violation of team rules.
Washington racked up 185 total yards against Colorado and played well against Illinois, but has been limited by nagging injuries and has accounted for just 43 total yards on 19 touches over the past three games.
"We expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a certain manner and there are certain things that are non-negotiable," Frost said. "They have to live up to those standards."
Asked if he would have handled the Washington situation differently over the past year-plus, Frost said no.
"I wish things would be a little bit different," he said. "Coach (Tom) Osborne was this way; he wasn't quick to crumple kids up and throw them away. Some of the kids that are in some the situations, if they're gone out of this program, that road doesn't lead to very many good places. So, as long as I'm here, I'm going to try to help these young men as much as I can. That's a promise I make to their parents when I sit in their living room and tell them we're going to try to help them no matter what.
"There are certain things that they know if they do I'm not going to help them and they're on their own, but I want what's best for all of these guys."
Frost didn't categorically close the door on Washington returning to the team at some point, but there also doesn't appear to be a clear path to Washington's return.
"We're going to try to continue to (players) as long as they can be helped," Frost said. "There always can come a point where you have to throw your hands up and say, 'we tried.' But until then, we want to do what's right by them. I think that's the right thing to do. We certainly tried to do everything we can for Mo, and hopefully it works out well."
This story will be updated.
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
The alternate uniform 2019
Watch: The alternate uniform video
☠️@adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/2BqX54RvEu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 19, 2019