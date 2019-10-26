Nebraska freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey took over in the second quarter of the Huskers' game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium after sophomore Noah Vedral suffered an apparent left leg injury.
Vedral started in place of sophomore Adrian Martinez, but fumbled the ball at the 5 minute, 7-second mark of the second quarter and was helped off.
McCaffrey entered the game having played only one snap on the season.
Vedral ran for two touchdowns early, but also fumbled twice. Indiana led 16-14 when McCaffrey took over.
On McCaffrey's second drive, he engineered a 73-yard scoring drive that included a 12-yard rush to open the march, a screen pass to Wan'Dale Robinson and then a 24-yard scoring strike to Kanawai Noa up the right sideline, the first touchdown pass of McCaffrey's young career.
That gave the Huskers a 21-16 lead with 39 seconds remaining in the first half.
McCaffrey finished the first half 2-of-2 for 43 yards and a touchdown plus three carries for 13.
Martinez went through all of warmups with Nebraska on Saturday, but Noah Vedral is starting his second straight game.
Martinez, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, missed the Huskers' Oct. 12 road loss at Minnesota after suffering an apparent left knee injury Oct. 5 against Northwestern.
Martinez made the trip to Minnesota two weeks ago, but did not suit up for the game.
Martinez took his customary place at the front of the quarterback line during warmup drills. When Nebraska got to the team portion of its warmups, he took the first repetition, going with the full starting offense.
Just before that, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco pulled Martinez and sophomore Noah Vedral aside, had a quick chat with them and finished it off by giving Martinez a slap on the shoulder pads.
Verduzco said on Wednesday that Martinez was able to practice more this week than last and that he thought Martinez looked "like his old self," while trying to get ready to play.
The Huskers have five quarterbacks in uniform Saturday: Martinez, Vedral, freshman Luke McCaffrey, junior walk-on Andrew Bunch and redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Masker.
