Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez earned a spot on a watch list for the fourth time in the last two weeks, as the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Martinez as one of 40 “players to watch” for its 2019 Player of the Year award.
Martinez looks to join a trio of Huskers who have won the Walter Camp: Johnny Rodgers (1972), Mike Rozier (1983) and Eric Crouch (2001).
Earlier this month, Martinez was named to the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Award watch lists, as well as earning a place on the Big Ten’s players to watch list.
Martinez returns to pilot the Nebraska attack after a record-breaking freshman year in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder set 11 school records after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start an opener in school history. On the season, Martinez completed 224-of-347 passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns (with eight picks), while also rushing for 629 yards and eight scores en route to All-Big Ten and Freshman All-America honors.
The Walter Camp watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced live on ESPN on Thursday, December 12.