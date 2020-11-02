Martinez looks to help take Husker program to a higher level with both his play and leadership

McCaffrey likely will play that sort of multiple role going forward. He said last week he's comfortable doing so in part because of his respect for Martinez. He said Martinez took him under his wing when he entered the program as a true freshman.

Said Martinez: "I believe it was the right thing to do simply because I personally care a lot about this program and the culture that we set. So when (McCaffrey) first got here I wanted to make sure I established a good relationship with him and helped him with anything he needed.

"It was pretty apparent right away that Luke was a really smart guy, a hard-working guy. He wasn't going to need a ton of help."

Like Frost, Martinez believes the program is headed in the right direction. But Martinez mentioned the importance of continuing to foster a strong culture. A quarterback obviously can play a lead role in that regard.

Let's face it, though, winning is the bottom line.

To that end, Frost has locked in hard in his study of Northwestern's defense, which has forced seven turnovers in two games — wins against Maryland (43-3) and Iowa (21-20).