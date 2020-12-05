Martinez continues strong play at site of stinging 2019 disappointment

As Adrian Martinez's knee hit the turf one last time at Ross-Ade Stadium, you had to wonder what was going through the Nebraska quarterback's mind.
He had just finished playing perhaps his finest game of the season Saturday, rolling up 287 yards of total offense, leading the Huskers to a season-high 37 points, and most importantly putting NU back in the win column against Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.
And he did it in a place that has produced more than its share of frustration for NU as a team, and Martinez as a quarterback.
Nebraska's junior quarterback finished 23-for-30 for 242 yards and a touchdown in the Huskers' 37-27 win. He carried 13 times for 45 yards and two more scores. He didn't turn it over (although there was a fumbled exchange he was able to fall on).
In short, he did exactly what Nebraska needed him to do in a season where quarterback play has been anything but a sure thing for the Huskers.
"Our plan was to play Luke (McCaffrey) like we did last week," said Nebraska coach Scott Frost of giving both his quarterbacks reps during Saturday's game. "But we had so much momentum and I thought Adrian was playing well."
Last season, on the same field, Martinez was up-and-down at best in Nebraska's 31-27 loss. He threw for 247 yards, but also had a costly interception in the Purdue red zone. He ran for 58 yards and a pair of scores, but also fumbled twice (NU recovered both).
And at the end of the game, with Nebraska needing a drive after Purdue's late score, Martinez and the offense couldn't deliver.
No such worries Saturday. Martinez helped Nebraska take advantage of Purdue's early mistakes with a twisting, stumbling, diving touchdown scramble to put the Huskers up 14-0.
His touchdown pass to Wyatt Liewer gave NU a three-score lead midway through the second quarter, and he marched the Huskers down the field for another score to start the third period that gave Nebraska a 34-13 lead.
"I think our schedule was pretty tough at first. We went up against some tough defenses, and I think that just made him better," NU receiver Levi Falck said. "And he's settled in and we're moving the ball, and we all have a ton of confidence in him."
Saturday's game moved Martinez into fourth place on Nebraska's career passing yardage list — he's now at 5,262 — as he passed Dave Humm and Joe Ganz. His work on the ground put him over 1,500 career rushing yards, and moved him within 10 yards of his coach, Frost, for seventh on NU's quarterback rushing list.
For the second week in a row, Martinez was efficient, too. Combined with an 18-for-20 effort against Iowa, Martinez is 41-for-50 for 416 yards through the air over the past two weeks.
"I would say Luke (McCaffrey) and I have been pushing each other at practice, Coach (Matt) Lubick, Coach Verdu (Mario Verduzco), we've just all been really honed in on the details," Martinez said. "And our receivers have really started to come into their own — that's Levi (Falck), Oliver (Martin), our tight ends — they're all helping us out a tremendous amount. So I feel really good about those guys and I know Luke does, as well.
"We've just been chopping at it."
It's been a lot of chopping for Martinez throughout the season. It appears, though, all that work is beginning to show results.
"I think it's a little bit of everybody. Part of that goes on us with receivers and running backs and tight ends moving in practice the way we should be to make sure that Adrian's confident whenever we get out to the games," NU receiver Wan'Dale Robinson said. "This week was probably our best week of practice with that, and obviously it showed out there on the field."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
