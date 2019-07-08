You're trying to survive another month without football, so here's a little something to bring up your spirits.
The Big Ten announced its list of players scheduled to meet the media at Big Ten Media Days on July 18-19 in Chicago.
Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez, senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis and senior linebacker Mohamed Barry will join head coach Scott Frost in representing Nebraska.
Typically, teams send seniors and juniors to Big Ten media days. Case in point, 30 of the 43 players from around the conference set to head to Chicago are seniors and nine are juniors.
Martinez, Purdue's Mr. Everything Rondale Moore, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Maryland running back Anthony McFarland are the only sophomores attending the event.
Of the 43 players scheduled to attend, only two are quarterbacks — Martinez and Iowa's Nate Stanley.
Frost and the three Huskers will meet with the media on July 18. Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota and Ohio State are also scheduled for the first day.
Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will have the stage on July 19.