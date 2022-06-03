Mario Buford, Ainsworth's Carter Nelson stand out at first FNL camp of summer

The player drawing the biggest reactions at the Nebraska football team's first Friday Night Lights camp of the season wasn't listed on the camp roster.

But that didn't mean he didn't already have the attention of Nebraska's coaches.

Mario Buford, a 2024 defensive back prospect and the younger brother of current Husker Marques Buford, stood out during the one-on-one portion of the camp on a picture-perfect night at Memorial Stadium.

The camp marked the unofficial opening of a mammoth recruiting month for the Huskers, who are hosting more than a dozen official visitors out of the 2023 class this weekend.

Many of those official visitors walked the sidelines with several current Husker players as most of NU's coaching staff worked with the campers.

NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who worked with the defensive backs Friday night, got an up-close look at Buford.

The 6-foot, 165-pound corner out of DeSoto High School in Texas picked up a Nebraska offer more than a year ago, back in January of 2021.

On the third day of June in 2022 Buford, who just wrapped up his sophomore year of high school, spent his time drawing oohs and ahs from the crowd and getting plenty of face time on the cell phones of the NU players looking on.

Listed as a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite, and a four-star prospect by Rivals, which also has him ranked as the No. 246 player in the country and the No. 25 defensive back.

The NU players watching — who may or may not have been placing some friendly wagers on the wide receiver-defensive back matchups, and reacting appropriately based on the result — seemed to have a little extra for the younger Buford, who has become a familiar face around the football program since his older brother went through the recruiting process and arrived on campus.

Marques Buford played in every game last season as a freshman for NU.

Much like the past few years, Nebraska built a major recruiting weekend around the Friday Night Lights camp. In past years, that recruiting weekend came with the second camp, which traditionally has included more star power.

This year, with NU's recruiting operation undergoing an overhaul, it appears every chance the Huskers have to get visitors on campus will be taken advantage of.

Approximately 270 campers, ranging from players going into their senior years to players just finishing up their eighth-grade year (class of 2026) took part in drills Friday.

Besides Buford, Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson who got a Nebraska offer on May 11, worked out with the tight end group led by NU assistant Sean Beckton and Husker tight ends Travis Vokolek and Thomas Fidone.

Another player with a Husker offer who worked out was wide receiver Dash Dorsey out of St. Francis College Prep in Illinois.

