'Man did we run it better': Huskers roll up 427 rushing yards, seven TDs in 56-7 rout of Northwestern

Said Martinez, “I mean, they did a great job. Obviously they did a great job tonight, but all week. They have to build confidence with us, build trust, and they did that in the way they prepared. I have all the faith in (offensive line coach Greg) Austin as well to get those guys right.”

Freshman Turner Corcoran, who started one game in 2020 and the past four this year at left tackle after an injury limited him in preseason camp, flipped to right tackle for the first time in his career. Right guard Matt Sichterman kept his job, as did sophomore center Cam Jurgens, the group's lone strong point in the first half of the season.

“Turner will do whatever he can to help us win, and those are the kind of guys we want on the team,” Frost said. “Turner’s a good enough athlete and player and he’s smart enough that he could play all five positions. He’s got a future in football, I’m not sure what position that’s going to be at, but being able to play multiple things is only going to help him in that. We’ll evaluate the tape and see if that’s where he’s going to stay.”

They helped power an offense that clipped along at 9.2 yards per snap in the first half, did not commit a penalty and didn't have a negative play until Martinez's fumble on the option pitch.