'Make it about us': Pressure is on the Blackshirts to get Nebraska off to a fast start vs. Illinois

“They’re going to mesh all their ideas together. We have an idea of what they’re going to do, but we won’t know until early on the first quarter if they’re going to stick with what we think they’re going to do based off of our study and our game plan,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s got to be rules ball. That’s how I teach my guys. Everything is based off your rules. If they do this, you do that. All their drills are based off of that. This game is based off of recognition and reaction.

“As long as they’re doing a great job of keying on what’s in front of them and reacting to what happens, they’re going to be OK.”

In each of the past two games, Illinois has jumped out early. Last year, that was because of a Nebraska turnover on the first offensive play of the game. In 2019, UI’s Reggie Corbin ripped off a long touchdown run on the second play and the Illini had a 14-0 lead less than six minutes in.

This time around, it’s impossible for NU to know exactly what to expect.