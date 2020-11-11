Luke Reimer's strong starting debut surprised absolutely nobody who's worked with him

“There’s a series of boxes I check with athletes and the first workout or two with Luke, I mean, he checked every box and more,” Slatt said this week.

When Reimer picked a walk-on offer at Nebraska over the scholarship offer to SDSU, perhaps it should have been no surprise how quickly he made it known what he had to offer.

Ruud has said multiple times over the past year that he could tell Reimer would be an impact player almost immediately.

"I told him, you could have held me hostage last year, really, if you wanted to and said, 'I'm leaving if you don't put me on scholarship,'" Ruud said last week. "I knew after his first individual drill last year that he was going to be a scholarship guy. When he got here, he was just a natural at the inside linebacker spot."

Added Waller, “I was down watching a practice (last summer), and this was after his very first scrimmage where he was just all over the field, and Coach Frost came up and said, ‘You know what, Coach, you were right, he’s really raw, but he’s not going to be a walk-on much longer.’”

How did he go so far under the radar? Playing mostly out of position in two years at North Star after two years in eight-man ball certainly played a part. Slatt has another theory, too.