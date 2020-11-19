Luke McCaffrey is a 'ball of energy.' Now, can he put a charge into the Huskers' offense?

The scene Saturday in a mostly empty Memorial Stadium was one that’s becoming more and more familiar to Nebraska fans.
As the halftime clock ticked toward the second half and players and coaches from both teams filtered back onto the field, Luke McCaffrey emerged from the northwest tunnel on, if not a dead sprint, then pretty close. Moments later, playing catch with teammates on the west sideline, he was jumping and spinning between tosses.
Thirty game minutes into his first collegiate start at quarterback, McCaffrey and the Huskers led Penn State 27-6. Thirty minutes later, they had hung on for a 30-23 victory.
In between, McCaffrey never seemed to stop moving. He took all 60 offensive snaps for Nebraska. He hopped up on a bench on the home sideline and grabbed Zavier Betts’ shoulder pads and yelled in celebration after the freshman wide receiver scored on a 45-yard fly sweep. He would pause momentarily after each drive to talk on the phone with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco from the coaches box, but other than that, McCaffrey was in what seemed like perpetual motion.
“Luke's energy is infectious. His competitive nature is infectious,” coach Scott Frost said this week. “That makes guys want to play alongside of him, and that's really what you want your leaders to be. The guys out front should be the ones who are most dedicated and working the hardest. And when your best players are the hardest workers and the most dedicated, then the team will follow.
“So Luke sets a good example from that standpoint. He works as hard as anybody in the building and certainly cares as much as anybody in the building.”
This isn’t anything particularly new for McCaffrey. Last year, he sprinted to the end zone to celebrate a touchdown pass to Kanawai Noa, appearing in the frame and headbutting the receiver almost by the time Noa had picked himself up after a tumbling catch. He rocketed onto the field for one snap against Northwestern when Noah Vedral’s helmet popped off before anybody could tell him, "Hey, buddy, we’re trying to preserve your redshirt, here."
Redshirt freshman Ty Robinson got a full dose quickly upon moving to campus in the summer of 2019.
“Luke was actually my roommate when I first moved here over the summer,” Robinson said. “That man is a ball of energy. Rooming with him opened up my eyes (about) what kind of person he is, the kind of guy he is. He's a great guy and especially a great leader, too.
“He's definitely stepped up his position and the role on this team, and I feel like he's got that fire in him to get the other guys going. I feel like that's going to be the key to our offense is just, you’ve got that fire, that competitive edge to where we're going to start seeing some good things happen.”
McCaffrey didn’t hesitate when asked if he had any ideas where the live-wire personality came from.
“I don't know how many people have ever heard or met my mom, but she probably drives the boat when it comes to energy,” he said. “I don't know if I've ever seen anybody with the amount of passion and energy that she shows.”
Indeed, it doesn’t take much looking around to find much the same about Lisa McCaffrey. Take a story from former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera from a charity bowling event that took place the offseason before Luke’s older brother Christian’s rookie season.
"We got her on one of the bowling teams: Her team actually won," Rivera said, according to 247Sports. "So she gets the trophy, one of the trophies for winning her division. And she turns around and she's looking for Christian, and she goes 'HEY CHRISTIAN! THIS IS WHAT A WINNER LOOKS LIKE!' And all of our fans were like 'Whoa! If he's got half her energy, man, we've got a great pick!’”
In Lincoln, energy can have some tangible effects on the field. Frost said he made the switch from junior Adrian Martinez to McCaffrey in the fourth quarter earlier this month against Northwestern because he thought the offense needed “a spark.” Nebraska doesn’t huddle, so the quarterback’s not looking into the eyes of his teammates and talking to them between plays or anything, but he can provide a jolt nonetheless.
“When we get a tempo call from the sideline, you can just hear the sense of urgency in his voice,” junior tight end Austin Allen said. “He’s always clapping his hands, clapping his hands, ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, tempo, tempo, tempo.’ It gets you kind of locked in real quick as a receiver out there. I’ve got to get my rules right now because Luke’s going. Luke’s running this offense.
“It gives the whole offense a sense of urgency and that’s something we need if we’re going to be a true tempo offense.”
Energy on its own, of course, won’t cure everything that’s so far hampered an offense that’s averaging 17.7 points over its first three games. Nebraska was sluggish offensively in the second half against Penn State and finished with 298 total yards — only 95 of which came after the break. Even so, McCaffrey did enough in start No. 1 to impress his offensive coordinator.
“We knew that he was a competitor, we knew he’s a great athlete and he was making plays all fall camp long with his feet and with his arm, but sometimes you really don’t know until the live bullets come how he’s going to respond,” Matt Lubick said this week. “I was very impressed with his poise. He stood in there, he improvised a little bit when he needed to. He kept some long third downs, some second-and-long situations alive just by making a play himself. Never panicked. Showed a ton of poise, and not just for a first starter, but don’t forget, he’s basically a freshman.
“So I could not be more happy with what he did in the game.”
On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
