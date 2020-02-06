Lubick set to make $500,000 as Husker OC and WR coach; other assistant extensions finalized

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will make significantly less money than his predecessor.

Lubick, who is also the Huskers' wide receivers coach, is set to make $500,000 annually on a two-year contract, according to a copy of the agreement released Thursday afternoon by Nebraska.

Lubick signed his contract Jan. 18, the day after his hire was announced, while UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos signed the document 10 days later.

"(Lubick is) already fluent in what we're doing," head coach Scott Frost said Wednesday evening during a radio interview on Husker Sports Nightly. "He's done a great job already of taking charge and trying to get us a little bit more organized and a little bit more efficient.

"As close as we've been to getting over the hump, just a little bit here and a little bit there can make the difference."

The Huskers also announced one-year extensions for each of the full-time assistant coaches who had not already had extensions publicly finalized in recent weeks.

