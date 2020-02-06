You are the owner of this article.
Lubick set to make $500,000 as Husker OC and WR coach; other assistant extensions finalized
Matt Lubick

Then-Oregon wide receivers coordinator Matt Lubick responds questions from reporters during media day ahead of the 2015 college football playoffs.

 Associated Press file photo

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will make significantly less money than his predecessor. 

Lubick, who is also the Huskers' wide receivers coach, is set to make $500,000 annually on a two-year contract, according to a copy of the agreement released Thursday afternoon by Nebraska. 

Lubick signed his contract Jan. 18, the day after his hire was announced, while UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos signed the document 10 days later. 

"(Lubick is) already fluent in what we're doing," head coach Scott Frost said Wednesday evening during a radio interview on Husker Sports Nightly. "He's done a great job already of taking charge and trying to get us a little bit more organized and a little bit more efficient. 

"As close as we've been to getting over the hump, just a little bit here and a little bit there can make the difference." 

The Huskers also announced one-year extensions for each of the full-time assistant coaches who had not already had extensions publicly finalized in recent weeks. 

They are: Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, tight ends coach Sean Beckton, inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and strength coach Zach Duval. 

Last month, NU confirmed Journal Star reporting about extensions and raises for secondary coach Travis Fisher ($450,000) and running backs coach Ryan Held ($400,000), along with a recruiting coordinator tag for Held. Offensive line coach Greg Austin ($500,000) was also extended and given a title of run-game coordinator. Then outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson's hire came shortly before Lubick's. Dawson is set to make $325,000 this year and $500,000 beginning March 1, 2021.

Every NU assistant coach's contract now runs through Dec. 31, 2021 except for Dawson's who's deal runs through March 2022. 

Former offensive coordinator and receivers coach Troy Walters made $700,000 and was under contract through Dec. 31, 2020. It is unclear if Walters and NU settled at a different number and Walters to this point has not found a different job that might result in contract mitigation. 

Lubick spent the 2019 season out of football and before that made $475,000 as Washington's co-offensive coordinator. 

NU's 10 assistants plus Duval are now set to make a total of $4.75 million for the 2020 season, down slightly from 2019 and well below the $5 million maximum pot for assistants called for in Frost's contract. 

Name Position 2020 salary
Erik Chinander Defensive coordinator $800,000
Matt Lubick Offensive coordinator/WRs $500,000
Greg Austin Offensive line/run game cood. $500,000
Travis Fisher Defensive backs $450,000
Sean Beckton Tight ends $400,000
Ryan Held Running backs/recruiting cood. $400,000
Mario Verduzco Quarterbacks $375,000
Tony Tuioti Defensive line $375,000
Mike Dawson Outside LBs $325,000
Barrett Ruud Inside LBs $225,000
Zach Duval Strength & conditioning $400,000
Total $4,750,000

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

