Lubick, Huskers have confidence in freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran ahead of first start

Turner Corcoran’s moment has arrived sooner than expected.
The true freshman and former four-star prospect is set to make his starting debut at left tackle on Friday night against Rutgers in the wake of senior Brenden Jaimes’ decision to opt out before Nebraska’s Week 9 matchup.
Corcoran, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Lawrence, Kansas, native, has appeared in two games so far, but will become just the sixth true freshman in Nebraska history to start a game on the offensive line.
The fifth, perhaps fittingly, was Jaimes back in 2017.
“We think he’s going to be a great player,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said of Corcoran, who was considered one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the country for the 2020 class, and picked Nebraska over Ohio State, Oklahoma and a host of others. “When we recruited him, we thought the same thing, and he’s kind of surpassed our expectations.
“We’re excited. We wish (Jaimes) the best. He’s got to do what’s best for him and we completely get that, but this is a great opportunity for Turner and I think he’s going to make the most of it.”
Corcoran’s been on campus since January as an early enrollee and has seen time late both against Ohio State and against Illinois. He has worked as Jaimes’ backup on the left side essentially from the day he set foot on campus.
“He’s shown that he can play the position at a high level. Our coaches have a lot of confidence in him,” sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said Tuesday. “Watching him personally, I have a lot of confidence in him. Obviously, we were really, really high on him coming in and obviously we thought he could make an impact and do something. So, hopefully this week he really gets to show why he was a high priority for us and he can play some football.”
Offensive line coach Greg Austin predicted just before the season started that Corcoran would see the field this year, calling him a “valuable player.”
"He’s doing a pretty dang good job," Austin said back in October. "He’s been turning heads ever since he’s been here. Not just on the field, but just his maturity off the field."
Lubick indicated that redshirt freshman tackle Brant Banks will also slide up the depth chart as well. He’s another player the Huskers have been high on ever since they flipped him from defensive line to offensive line. The offensive coordinator said it’s possible they’ll find a way to get him in the game on Friday, as well. He also got a few snaps on the offensive line against the Buckeyes back in October and has played in five games on special teams.
Nebraska’s front line will likely include Corcoran, redshirt freshman Ethan Piper at left guard, sophomore Cam Jugens at center, redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart at right tackle and senior Matt Farniok as the lone veteran of the group up front.
Lubick recalled 2016 at Oregon when the Ducks at one point had four freshmen in the starting lineup, a group that went on to anchor some of the best fronts that program has ever had. This will be only a brief look at the future for Nebraska, though obviously Piper and Benhart have both been mainstays throughout 2020.
Now Corcoran will get valuable experience, too.
“He’s talented, he’s big and strong and tough, which you need to be on the offensive line,” Lubick said. “And he cares. It’s important to him. And so that’s the biggest thing as a freshman is, how fast can you learn it and play with confidence? He’s done a great job with that. We were trying to get him in more and more as the season was going, but now it’s getting sped up a little bit. We’re excited about it, I know he’s excited about the opportunity.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
