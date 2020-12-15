Lubick, Huskers have confidence in freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran ahead of first start

Corcoran’s been on campus since January as an early enrollee and has seen time late both against Ohio State and against Illinois. He has worked as Jaimes’ backup on the left side essentially from the day he set foot on campus.

“He’s shown that he can play the position at a high level. Our coaches have a lot of confidence in him,” sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said Tuesday. “Watching him personally, I have a lot of confidence in him. Obviously, we were really, really high on him coming in and obviously we thought he could make an impact and do something. So, hopefully this week he really gets to show why he was a high priority for us and he can play some football.”

Offensive line coach Greg Austin predicted just before the season started that Corcoran would see the field this year, calling him a “valuable player.”

"He’s doing a pretty dang good job," Austin said back in October. "He’s been turning heads ever since he’s been here. Not just on the field, but just his maturity off the field."