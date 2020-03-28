Lubick, Austin provide glimpse of Huskers' blueprint for improved offense in 2020

“The good thing about our self-scout this year that was different than years past was that the O-line coach was on the same page with every single coach in the room,” he said. “I’m not going to say that we brushed over it in the past, we didn’t. But it was more of a detailed conversation. Why did he take that step? Why are his eyes supposed to be there? Why is his hand supposed to be there? Why is that route depth 8 yards? How many steps is he taking before he makes the cut? All those things, it’s almost like it was when it was Year 1 at UCF when we were just learning this deal.”

That’s clearly a reference to Lubick, who said he’s admired Austin’s work for years and added, “He has a different area of expertise than I do, so I lean on him for a lot.”

Austin has assuredly made it clear to Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator that he thinks the Huskers were too scattered in their run-game approach in 2019. That frustration showed periodically over the season, dating to September when, after a loss to Colorado, Austin said, “Every time we called an inside run, it was a 5-yard gain. Most every time. Every time we ran to the outside … not so much,” while noting the lack of inside run calls.