LSU hires former Husker long-snapper and DB Jake Peetz as offensive coordinator

Peetz spent this season working under Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who helped guide LSU to a 2019 national championship in his only season with the Tigers. With Brady and Steve Ensminger working as co-offensive coordinators in 2019, the Tigers went undefeated and finished as the top-rated offense in the FBS, averaging 568.5 points and 48.4 points.

Peetz was a walk-on at Nebraska in the early 2000s as a long-snapper and defensive back but never played a down for the school. There's good reason for that. He told the Journal Star in 2017 that he thought he was on track to play on special teams as a senior, but about a week before the 2005 opener, his brother Jesse Peetz became ill, acquiring a disease so serious that he would soon become a quadriplegic. Jake stayed by his brother's side, away from the football complex, most of the time.