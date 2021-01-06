LSU hires former Husker long-snapper and DB Jake Peetz as offensive coordinator

LSU is turning to a Nebraska native to fix its offense.
The Tigers hired Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz, a native of O'Neill, as its new offensive coordinator Wednesday.
Peetz spent this season working under Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who helped guide LSU to a 2019 national championship in his only season with the Tigers. With Brady and Steve Ensminger working as co-offensive coordinators in 2019, the Tigers went undefeated and finished as the top-rated offense in the FBS, averaging 568.5 points and 48.4 points.
This past season, after Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow turned pro, the Tigers finished 35th in total offense (433.9 yards) and 39th in scoring (32 points). Ensminger was reassigned and passing-game coordinator Scott Linehan was fired.
Peetz was a walk-on at Nebraska in the early 2000s as a long-snapper and defensive back but never played a down for the school. There's good reason for that. He told the Journal Star in 2017 that he thought he was on track to play on special teams as a senior, but about a week before the 2005 opener, his brother Jesse Peetz became ill, acquiring a disease so serious that he would soon become a quadriplegic. Jake stayed by his brother's side, away from the football complex, most of the time.
Jesse Peetz died in 2014 at age 29.
The 37-year-old Jake Peetz coached Carolina's running backs in 2019, working with Christian McCaffrey, who became the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Peetz also has coached quarterbacks for the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, and running backs with the Washington Football Team. He also was an analyst at Alabama in 2013 and 2018.
