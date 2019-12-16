LSE star Gifford senses momentum in Frost's program, commits to be part of it

"First of all, this is home," he said. "My brother (Luke Gifford) played here, and it's Nebraska. Things are going to start rolling at Nebraska, and I want to be a part of it."

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder finished his senior season with 71 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash this past summer at Hawks Championship Center and has recorded a 37-inch vertical leap.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"He's a great athlete, but to me he brings more than that in that he's really versatile," Southeast head coach Ryan Gottula said. "He played safety in our defense just because that's where he fit best for us. I think he's athletic enough and physical enough to play safety at the next level. But I also think he could play nickel or if he grows and fills out like Luke did, he might end up being more of an inside linebacker, and he can play every special team.

"Plus, he's a 4.0 student and really high-character kid. You can never have too many of those type of kids on a team."

The Nebraska staff has told Gifford they see him as a safety who may eventually move into roles closer to the line of scrimmage.

"Maybe something like the dime spot, something like JoJo Domann plays for them," Gifford said.